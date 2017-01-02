Rough third hurts Arkansas women

Arkansas couldn't build on its positive nonconference season in another tough SEC opener Sunday.

A poor third quarter put the Razorbacks in a hole after a close first half and they couldn't complete a fourth-quarter rally in a 73-64 loss to Mississippi in Oxford, Miss.

Keiryn Swenson had 19 points for Arkansas (11-3, 0-1), which lost its 11th consecutive SEC opener, while Alecia Cooley had 12, Jessica Jackson had 11 despite 3-of-15 shooting and 10 rebounds and Jailyn Mason had 10 points.

Shequila Joseph had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Rebels (12-2, 1-0), who led 27-26 at halftime before shooting 63.2 percent in a third quarter in which they outscored the Razorbacks 30-15.

Mississippi, which has won six in a row, led 34-32 in the third quarter when it went on a 16-3 run to go up 50-35 with 3:32 left and finished the quarter leading 57-41.

Then, after Shandricka Sessom's three-pointer with 7:25 left, the Rebels led 67-45.

But Swenson answered that shot with consecutive three-pointers as Arkansas tried to make it close. Cooley then made three consecutive layups and then two free throws to cap a 14-0 run and get it within 67-59 with 2:41 left.

Erika Sisk ended the run with a layup and Arkansas didn't make another push.

Mississippi held a 50-33 rebounding advantage, which included 18 offensive rebounds that led to 16 second-chance points to end Arkansas' string of two consecutive victories in the series.

Arkansas got off to a slow start offensively when it was held to a season-low 8 points in the first quarter and 26 points in the first half, which tied its season low. The Razorbacks missed their first three shots and were 3-of-15 shooting in the first quarter.

TOP 25 SEC WOMEN

NO. 5 MISSISSIPPI STATE 74, LSU 48

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Victoria Vivians had 24 points and 12 rebounds and Chinwe Okorie added 17 points to help Mississippi State rout LSU in the SEC opener for both teams.

Mississippi State (15-0) forced the Tigers (11-3) into 20 turnovers and outrebounded them 36-28.

NO. 6 SOUTH CAROLINA 93, ALABAMA 45

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A'ja Wilson scored 23 points and Alaina Coates had 19 points and 11 rebounds to help South Carolina open SEC play with a victory.

The 6-foot-4 Coates and 6-5 Wilson were dominant down low, pushing the Gamecocks (11-1) to a 27-9 lead after one quarter and rolling to their 13th consecutive victory over the Crimson Tide (12-2, 0-1) and sixth consecutive series victory by 20 or more points.

TENNESSEE 72, NO. 17 KENTUCKY 65

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Mercedes Russell matched her season high with 22 points, Diamond DeShields added 21 after missing two games, and Tennessee topped Kentucky in their SEC opener.

DeShields was 10 of 16 from the field, and DeShields, back from a thumb injury, was 8 of 16 to help the Lady Vols (9-4) win their fifth consecutive game.

Taylor Murray led Kentucky (9-5) with a career-high 23 points. Maci Morris added 15.

