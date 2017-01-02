TODAY’S BOWL GAMES

Cotton Bowl

NO. 15 WESTERN MICHIGAN (13-0)

VS. NO. 8 WISCONSIN (10-3)

SITE AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TIME (TV) Noon (ESPN)

LINE Wisconsin by 8½

SERIES Wisconsin leads 3-1

WHAT’S AT STAKE Western Michigan will try to “row the boat” to an undefeated season. The Broncos, who adopted that phrase as their mantra, are the only FBS team other than No. 1 Alabama, which plays Clemson in the national championship game for the second consecutive year, that could finish undefeated. Wisconsin is trying to finish its fourth 11-victory season in seven years and win a third consecutive bowl game. The Badgers had a six-game winning streak before losing to Penn State in the Big Ten championship game.

KEY MATCHUP WR Corey Davis, the All-American for Western Michigan, against the Wisconsin secondary. Davis has 91 catches this season for 1,427 yards and is the FBS career leader with 5,212 yards receiving. He is the only FBS player ever with 300 career catches, 5,000 yards and 50 TDs. Wisconsin leads all Power Five teams with 21 interceptions, and is the only team that has three players with at least four picks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Western Michigan QB Zach Terrell is the leading passer in school history with 11,947 yards. He has 32 touchdowns and three interceptions, the best TD-INT ratio nationally. His 95 TDs are second in school history, behind the 99 by Tim Hiller (2005-09).

Wisconsin RB Corey Clement has 1,304 yards rushing and 14 TDs. He has five consecutive 100-yard games, and eight overall this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Western Michigan leads the nation with a plus-19 turnover margin. … The Badgers have won 10 of their last 12 games away from home. The losses are to Michigan and Penn State, Big Ten teams also in New Year’s Six bowls. … RB Jarvion Franklin holds the WMU record with 41 touchdowns rushing. … OLB Vince Biegel and CB Sojuorn Shelton are each set to play their 54th career games, which would match a Wisconsin record. … The teams were both 3-0 against common opponents — Northwestern, Illinois and Akron. … Only one Big Ten team played in the first 78 Cotton Bowls before Michigan State the last two years and now Wisconsin.

Outback Bowl

NO. 17 FLORIDA (8-4) VS. IOWA (8-4)

SITE Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

TIME (TV) Noon (ABC)

LINE Florida by 3

SERIES Florida leads 2-1

WHAT’S AT STAKE Florida looks to finish this season on a winning note after ending its first season under Coach Jim McElwain with a 41-7 loss to Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. Iowa has lost four consecutive bowl games, and coach Kirk Ferentz says Monday’s matchup of four-loss teams is very much about finishing strong, not building momentum for 2017. The Hawkeyes were beaten by Stanford 45-16 in last year’s Rose Bowl.

KEY MATCHUP Florida WR Antonio Callaway (47 receptions, 666 yards, 3 touchdowns) is excited about the challenge of competing against Iowa star CB Desmond King, the 2015 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation’s top defensive back. It will be equally intriguing to see how Iowa, which ranks next to last in the Big Ten in passing offense at 161.3 yards per game, fares against a Gators secondary featuring two potential first-round NFL draft picks in CBs Jalen Tabor and Quincy Wilson.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida QB Austin Appleby has completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,225 yards, eight TDs and five interceptions. RB Jordan Scarlett leads the Gators in rushing with 795 yards on 165 attempts and six TDs, while Tabor, Wilson and DL Caleb Brantley are key performers on one of the nation’s stingiest defenses.

Iowa RB Akrum Wadley, who scored 10 touchdowns, is 34 yards shy of joining RB LeShun Daniels as the only pair of Iowa runners to top 1,000 yards rushing in the same season. Daniels, who has gained 1,013, also has 10 TDs. QB C.J. Beathard, meanwhile, has completed nearly 59 percent of his passes for 1,874 yards and 17 TDs vs. seven interceptions; however, he doesn’t have a receiver with more than 41 catches, 506 yards and four TDs (Riley McCarron).

Rose Bowl

NO. 5 PENN STATE (11-2) VS. NO. 9 USC (9-3)

SITE Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

TIME (TV) 4 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE USC by 7

SERIES RECORD USC leads 5-4

WHAT’S AT STAKE After overcoming poor starts in September to reach the Granddaddy of Them All, the winner of the Rose Bowl will find itself christened as an immediate favorite to reach the College Football Playoff in 2017. The Nittany Lions nearly made it this season after winning their last nine games, including the Big Ten title game against Wisconsin, and can finish in the Top 5 for the first time since 2005. The Trojans won eight consecutive to end an eight-year absence from their postseason home away from home, and Clay Helton can join John Robinson as the only USC coaches to win the Rose Bowl in their first full season. KEY MATCHUP USC quarterback Sam Darnold vs. Penn State’s pass rush. The redshirt freshman revitalized a struggling offense with his mobility and ability to spread the ball around, taking just five sacks since replacing Max Browne as the starter in USC’s fourth game. But Penn State can get after the quarterback, with 18 different players producing 39 sacks this season. Led by defensive ends Garrett Sickels and Evan Schwan, Penn State can create pressure without blitzing and has no problem bringing additional rushers from anywhere on the field on critical downs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Penn State RB Saquon Barkley. Barkley’s sophomore season has been an up-and-down affair, shaking off a slow start to rush for 675 yards in a four-game midseason stretch. But Barkley has been held under 100 yards in each of his last four games, even as Penn State’s passing game has emerged as one of the nation’s most explosive. Bolstered by rapid improvement from its young defensive line, USC has allowed just one 100-yard rusher in its last nine games and tends to focus on stopping the run first under coordinator Clancy Pendergast.

USC CB Adoree Jackson. After a sensational performance against Notre Dame in which he scored on a 51-yard run, a 55-yard punt return and a 97-yard kickoff return, USC’s most dynamic performer gets to play on an even bigger stage. The first task for the Thorpe Award winner as college football’s best defensive back will be to help limit a big-play offense that has produced 12 TD passes on throws of 20 yards or longer, but the electrifying junior also should get a handful of touches on offense lining up at receiver or running back. Jackson ranked third nationally in punt returns (15.9 yards per return) and sixth in kickoff returns (30.5 yards per return), but Penn State has been stingy in allowing special teams yardage.

Sugar Bowl

NO. 14 AUBURN (8-4) VS. NO. 7 OKLAHOMA (10-2)

TIME (TV) 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

SITE Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

LINE Oklahoma by 3

SERIES Oklahoma leads 1-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Oklahoma can finish its season with a 10th consecutive victory while cementing its top 10 ranking. Auburn, which lost its final two regular season conference games, wants to knock off the Big 12 champs not only to energize the program heading into the offseason, but also to give the SEC more bragging rights over another power conference.

KEY MATCHUP Oklahoma’s offense, featuring two Heisman trophy finalists in quarterback Baker Mayfield and receiver Dede Westbrook, against Auburn’s 20th-ranked defense, which also ranks fifth nationally in scoring defense (15.6 points per game). The Tigers have their share of NFL prospects on defense, including edge rusher Carl Lawson and tackle Montravious Adams, who’ve combined for 21 tackles for losses.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Auburn Leading Auburn rusher Kamryn Pettway, who had 1,123 yards and seven touchdowns rushing this season, is back from a late-season leg injury and has been the driving force of the Tigers’ offense when healthy.

Oklahoma Mayfield completed 71.2 percent of his passes for 3,669 yards and 38 touchdowns while throwing only eight interceptions this season. Mayfield often looked for Westbrook, this season’s Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s top receiver, who caught 74 passes 1,465 yards and 16 TDs.