TODAY’S STATE DIVISION I GAMES

UAPB women vs. Miss. Valley State

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 3-8; Miss. Valley State 3-8 TICKETS $5, children under 12 free

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Ashlee Daniel, 5-9, So. 0.4 1.1 G Destiny Brewton, 5-7, Jr. 9.4 2.8 G Tyjha McGee, 6-0, Sr. 1.3 1.6 G Noe’Li Taylor, 5-6, Fr. 3.3 2.0 F Malaik Muhammad, 5-6, Jr. 7.0 2.6 COACH Nate Kilbert (35-95 in fifth season at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 157-295 in 16th season overall)

MISS. VALLEY STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Lauren Elliot, 5-7, Jr. 7.8 1.8 G Christina Reed, 5-10, Sr. 16.6 5.0 F Ashley Beals, 6-0, Sr. 11.5 7.4 F Kenya Hailey, 6-2, Sr. 5.6 2.4 F Nyia Smith, 6-2, Fr. 2.8 1.7 COACH Jessica Kern (3-8 in first season at Mississippi Valley State, 54-73 in fifth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB MVSU 53.1 Points for 57.4 68.8 Points against 76.5 -8.5 Rebound margin -7.7 -2.2 Turnover margin -1.6 33.5 FG pct. 33.3 21.0 3-pt. pct. 27.9 63.7 FT pct. 61.7 CHALK TALK UAPB’s Nate Kilbert was head coach at Mississippi Valley State in 2001-2012. And first-year Mississippi Valley State Coach Jessica Kern was an assistant at UAPB in 2008-2010. … UAPB leading scorer Niya Head

(11.4 points per game), didn’t start and played one minute in a Dec. 27 loss at Oregon State. … Mississippi Valley State has won three of the past four SWAC openers against UAPB.

UCA women vs. Northwestern State

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS Central Arkansas 8-3, 0-1 Southland; Northwestern State 6-6, 0-1

TICKETS $ 12 (reserved), $10 (general admission adult), $8 (general admission child)

INTERNET ucasports.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Maggie Proffitt, 5-7, Sr. 13.1 2.7 G Brianna Mullins, 5-6, Sr. 7.5 3.5 G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Fr. 2.6 2.2 F Taylor Baudoin, 5-11, Jr. 11.4 4.8 F Kierra Jordan, 6-1, Jr. 13.6 6.6 COACH Sandra Rushing (87-48 in fourth season at Central Arkansas, 489-303 in 28th season overall)

NORTHWESTERN STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Beatrice Attura, 5-7, Sr. 18.3 3.5 F Cheyenne Brown, 6-2, So. 10.8 5.8 F Gabby Jackson, 6-1, So. 3.0 2.5 G Shahd Abboud, 5-11, Sr. 8.3 2.8 G Sami Thomas, 5-5, Jr. 4.8 1.9 COACH Jordan Dupuy (6-6 in first season at Northwestern State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA NSU 69.0 Points for 66.9 51.8 Points against 69.0 +4.5 Rebound margin -1.9 +5.6 Turnover margin -1.7 46.3 FG pct. 39.6 30.8 3-pt. pct. 27.7 69.9 FT pct. 78.0 CHALK TALK UCA lost its Southland opener for the second year in a row when it let Lamar get to the free throw line. Lamar made 19 of 30 free throws in the 70-56 victory in Conway. … UCA has the top scoring defense in the Southland at 52.9 points allowed per game. Northwestern State is seventh in the Southland offensively at 66.9 points per game and is coming off a 68-63 loss to McNeese State. … Northwestern State’s Beatrice Attura is second in the Southland at 18.3 points per gam

ASU men vs. Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Convocation Center, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 10-4, 1-0 Sun Belt; Louisiana-Monroe 6-8, 0-1

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

TICKETS $22-$25 (lower level adults), $15 (lower level youth), $10 (upper level adults), $8 (upper level youth)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Donte Thomas, 6-4, Sr. 8.8 4.6 G Rashad Lindsey, 5-11, Jr. 10.4 3.3 G Devin Carter, 6-4, Sr. 17.2 3.6 G C.J. Foster, 6-2, Jr. 6.8 2.9 F Tamas Bruce, 6-7, Jr. 6.9 4.3 COACH Grant McCasland (10-4 in first season at ASU, 209-47 in eighth season overall)

LOUISIANA-MONROE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Sam McDaniel, 6-6, Jr. 13.1 7.2 G Nick Coppola, 5-11, Sr. 9.9 2.6 G Jordon Harris, 5-11, Jr. 9.4 2.0 G Marvin Jean-Pierre, 6-11, Jr. 9.9 3.2 F Travis Munnings, 6-6, So. 12.9 8.9 COACH Keith Richard (76-126 in seventh season at Louisiana-Monroe, 226-243 in 16th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU ULM 75.6 Points for 71.1 69.1 Points against 69.6 +1.9 Rebound margin +2.1 +0.1 Turnover margin -0.6 48.3 FG PCT. 43.6 39.2 3-PT. PCT. 36.5 63.4 FT PCT.68.9

CHALK TALK Rashad Lindsey’s season-high 27 points were the most for an ASU player in his conference debut. … Junior forward Tamas Bruce, from Osceola, played a season-high 24 minutes in Saturday’s victory, his second start in a row. He scored 8 points and had 8 rebounds. … ASU held Louisiana-Lafayette, the top scoring team in the Sun Belt, to 15 points below its scoring average in Saturday’s victory.

UAPB men vs. Miss. Valley State

WHEN 7:30 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-13; Miss. Valley State 0-13

TICKETS $5, children under 12 free

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Joe’Randle Toliver, 6-4, Jr. 6.1 2.5 G Ghiavonni Robinson, 6-3, Sr. 11.6 3.1 G Jaquan Lynch, 6-3, Sr. 7.2 2.8 F Devin Berry, 6-8, Sr. 2.9 2.6 F Trent Steen, 6-8, Jr. 7.1 4.6 COACH George Ivory (68-169 in ninth season at UAPB and overall)

MISS. VALLEY STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Darrell Riley, 5-10, Fr. 9.4 2.6 G Kylan Phillips, 5-11, So. 2.8 1.9 G Rashaan Surles, 6-4, Sr. 10.2 2.3 F Ta’Jay Henry, 6-4, Sr. 6.5 4.8 F Amos Given, 6-4, Jr. 7.5 3.4 COACH Andre Payne (14-66 in third season at Miss. Valley State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB MVSU 57.6 Points for 61.4 72.7 Points against 88.0 -7.2 Rebound margin -11.8 -1.8 Turnover margin -0.2 37.4 FG PCT. 37.6 29.8 3-PT. PCT. 33.2 63.3 FT PCT. 58.9 CHALK TALK UAPB is looking to win its SWAC opener for the first time in three seasons. … The Golden Lions finished their nonconference season with four consecutive losses by 22 points or more. … Mississippi Valley State is one of two Division I teams without a victory; Alabama A&M, also of the SWAC, is the other. … The Delta Devils are shooting 58.9 percent from the free-throw line, which ranks 346th of 347 Division I teams.

UALR men vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 8 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 10-4, 1-0 Sun Belt; Louisiana-Lafayette 10-4, 0-1

RADIO KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock

TV ESPN2

INTERNET ESPN3.com

TICKETS $17 (lower chairback), $13 (upper chairback), $7 general admission

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G M. Johnson Jr., 5-11, Sr. 13.6 3.0 G Kemy Osse, 6-1, Sr. 10.1 3.9 G Jalen Jackson, 6-6, Sr. 11.4 4.7 F Maurius Hill, 6-5, Sr. 10.7 5.8 F Lis Shoshi, 6-11, Sr. 10.4 7.9 COACH Wes Flanigan (10-4 in first season at UALR and overall)

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jay Wright, 6-1, Sr. 14.8 2.6 G Frank Bartley, 6-3, Jr. 16.1 3.9 F Roydell Brown, 6-5, Fr. 4.5 1.9 F Bryce Washington, 6-6, Jr. 14.5 11.8 F Justin Miller, 6-7, Fr. 10.9 5.0 COACH Bob Marlin (117-96 in seventh season at Louisiana-Lafayette, 342-227 in 13th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR ULL 74.4 Points for 85.6 68.1 Points against 72.0 +3.1 Rebound margin +8.5 +2.2 Turnover margin +4.4 46.0 FG PCT. 47.6 36.0 3-PT. PCT. 34.7 71.3 FT PCT. 66.1 CHALK TALK Today’s ESPN2 telecast is the first from the Jack Stephens Center, and the first for a UALR home game since Feb. 26, 2005, a 64-63 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette that was UALR’s final game at Alltel Arena. … UALR won all three meetings over Louisiana-Lafayette last year, once in Little Rock, once in Lafayette, La., and once in the semifinal of the Sun Belt tournament in New Orleans.

UCA men vs. Lamar

WHEN 8 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS Central Arkansas 2-12, 1-0 Southland; Lamar 8-5, 0-0

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

TICKETS $12 (reserved), $10 (general admission adult), $8 (general admission child)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Jr. 18.3 4.0 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Jr. 11.2 7.1 F Ethan Lee, 6-7, Jr. 2.5 2.2 G Derreck Brooks, 6-6, Jr. 13.2 6.9 C Tanner Schmit, 6-8, So. 4.6 3.0 COACH Russ Pennell (11-59 in third season at UCA, 122-128 in eighth season overall)

LAMAR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Joey Frenchwood, 6-1, Jr. 9.3 2.1 G Nick Garth, 6-0, So. 12.2 1.5 G Zjori Bosha, 6-5, Jr. 6.2 2.1 F Colton Weisbrod, 6-5, Jr. 14.7 9.4 F Josh Nzeakor, 6-8, So. 7.6 3.9 COACH Tic Price (35-43 in fourth season at Lamar, 202-165 in 14th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA LU 68.3 Points for 81.4 85.7 Points against 71.2 -2.6 Rebound margin +0.5 -4.4 Turnover margin +6.0 40.8 FG PCT. 45.9 35.0 3-PT. PCT. 36.6 71.0 FT PCT. 64.0 CHALK TALK Central Arkansas beat preseason Southland Conference favorite Sam Houston State on Saturday. It was UCA’s first victory in a Southland opener since 2008. … Forward Ethan Lee made his first start for the Bears on Saturday, scoring 5 points and grabbing a season-high 14 rebounds. … Lamar’s plus-6.0 turnover margin is fifth-best in Division I, and is 12th in steals at 9.2 per game … Lamar forward Colton Weisbrod leads the Southland with 9.4 rebounds per game.