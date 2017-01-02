Severe storms possible in parts of state; forecast has chance for wintry weather later in week

Storms packing strong winds and large hail are possible in parts of Arkansas Monday and the state could see wintry weather later in the week, forecasters said.

Showers were expected to develop late Monday morning across the southern half of the state, said meteorologist Michael Brown. A large diagonal stretch of Arkansas spanning from Jonesboro to Arkadelphia can expect scattered to widespread rainfall, with some thunderstorms. Those storms will continue to develop throughout the day and will likely end around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m., Brown said.

The strongest storms are predicted in southeast Arkansas with powerful winds and hail up to an inch in diameter, Brown said. One Arkansas county — Union — is under a tornado watch through 7 p.m. Several other counties in southern Arkansas that had been under a tornado watch were removed late Monday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says the greatest risk for bad weather is in Louisiana, Mississippi and southern Alabama, especially along the Gulf Coast on Monday afternoon and evening.

As for the rest of the week, there is a chance, though slim, of snowfall for the majority of the state, Brown said.

Snowflakes have the highest chance of falling in the central and northern regions on Friday and Saturday, he said, though it’s “a little too far away to say” how much snow to expect.

But “the possibility is definitely there,” he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this story