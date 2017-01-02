Victim wounded at LR gas station

In the first reported shooting of the year in Little Rock, a teenager was shot multiple times while walking to his vehicle at a gas station New Year's Day, a Police Department spokesman said.

Police were called to the Skyroad Quick Check Mart, located at 5105 W. 65th St., at 2:10 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting, police said.

About five minutes later, police arrived and found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a Little Rock police spokesman. The victim was shot at least two times, but he was able to talk with the responding officers at the scene.

Emergency medical personnel took the teenager to a local hospital, where he remained in serious condition Sunday evening, McClanahan said.

Police are looking for a 2003-2005 burgundy Chevrolet Impala with a black bumper that fled the shooting scene, heading south on Lancaster Road.

Authorities said the shooter was a passenger in the vehicle that fled the scene, and at least three black men left in the Impala.

The teenager was walking to his car from the store when he was shot multiple times, McClanahan said. He said there is a video of the shooting.

McClanahan said robbery is not a motive.

At the scene, a pair of shoes and the victim's clothes lay near patches of blood on the concrete.

There were multiple bullet holes in the side of the victim's 4-door car parked next to a gas pump, and members of the Little Rock crime scene unit found several bullet casings in the parking lot.

A large part of Lancaster Road south of West 65th Street was taped off, along with the parking lot outside the gas station.

Guest tried wrongdoor, police say

Police arrested a hotel guest early New Year's Day after he tried to force open a door to a room that was not his, according to a police report.

Ricky Stevenson, 36, of Mabelvale was arrested at 3 a.m. Sunday at the Crowne Plaza hotel, 201 S. Shackleford Road in Little Rock.

Officers responded to room 353 for a report about Stevenson trying to force open the door, according to the report. Stevenson was staying at the hotel in room 453, police said.

Stevenson saw police on the third floor and went to the fourth floor before he came in contact with them, according to the report.

Police said he was holding a glass of wine and smelled of alcohol.

According to the report, officers told him to stay in his hotel room. But after officers left, Stevenson found police and told them, "Let's go to jail."

Stevenson was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct, according to the report.

He was not listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.

