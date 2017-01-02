VIDEO: Mike Anderson previews Tennessee trip

ADVERTISEMENT
Jimmy Carter
PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER
Arkansas coach Mike Anderson answers questions prior to practice Monday, July 25, 2016, in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Mike Anderson reviews Arkansas' loss to Florida and trip to Tennessee.
