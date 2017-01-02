What Mike Anderson said previewing Tennessee

— Everything Mike Anderson said ahead of Arkansas' trip to face Tennessee on Tuesday.

Mike Anderson

— Obviously disappointed with the Florida game, but you have to have a short-term memory in conference to avoid it happening again.

— Didn't like the defense against the Gators. Thought Kasey Hill controlled the tempo and KeVaughn Allen played well. They didn't match up with Devin Robinson well.

— Thought defending the out-of-bounds plays hurt them.

— Rick Barnes has done a good job at Tennessee. They've played a good nonconference schedule and dictated tempo with their defense in the win at Texas A&M. Volunteers have good depth.

— Tennessee almost beat North Carolina and several other teams in nonconference play. To win at Texas A&M has to be a confidence builder.

— You find out more about your team after a tough loss. Likes the way this team has responded after poor performances.

— Needs Moses Kingsley to give a great push, energy and explosiveness when he's out there.

— Guard play has to be better.

— Only have five guys who were on last year's team that beat Tennessee, so it doesn't have much of an effect. Both teams are much different.

— Tenneessee starting three freshmen: The Turner kid is playing really well. He can handle and shoot the basketball. Jordan Bone is just coming back. Grant Williams is their second-leading scorer and one of the better rebounders in the SEC as an undersized forward.

— Vols create offense from their defense. They try to pressure teams to make them uncomfortable. They did against Texas A&M. You have to be aggressive and match pressure with pressure.

— Robert Hubbs is the calming force for Tennessee. Vols depend on him.

— Thinks practice helps prepare for a balanced Tennessee team because Arkansas has a lot of players who can score.

— Rick Barnes' teams are always fundamentally sound. Has a deep team, nine or 10 guys in the rotation. His teams are going to get after you on defense. They're one of the top assist teams in the league. Tennessee won't beat itself. His players play with freedom.

— It's one thing to tell players there's a sense of urgency you have to play with, talk about the athleticism and strength of the opponent and harp on the details, but you have to experience it. It's one thing to say Kasey Hill is quick. It's another to play him. Devin Robinson is one of the most improved players he's seen from last year to this one. You can't pace yourself in SEC play. You have to go all out and trust the next guy coming in.