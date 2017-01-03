Arkansan calls the Hogs, moves forward on ABC's 'The Bachelor'

Arkansas native Raven Gates introduced herself to eligible bachelor Nick Viall by calling the Hogs during the season premiere of ABC's The Bachelor on Monday night.

Gates, a 25-year-old fashion boutique owner from Hoxie in Lawrence County, received a rose from Viall at the end of the episode as a result of her first impression, keeping her safe for another week.

"Every time something exciting happens, we call the Hogs," Gates told Viall of Razorback fans.

Viall is a two-time runner-up on The Bachelorette and participated in Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 7 p.m. on ABC.