Arkansan calls the Hogs, moves forward on ABC's 'The Bachelor'
This article was published today at 5:17 p.m.
Arkansas native Raven Gates introduced herself to eligible bachelor Nick Viall by calling the Hogs during the season premiere of ABC's The Bachelor on Monday night.
Gates, a 25-year-old fashion boutique owner from Hoxie in Lawrence County, received a rose from Viall at the end of the episode as a result of her first impression, keeping her safe for another week.
"Every time something exciting happens, we call the Hogs," Gates told Viall of Razorback fans.
Viall is a two-time runner-up on The Bachelorette and participated in Bachelor in Paradise.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 7 p.m. on ABC.
Delta2 says... January 3, 2017 at 5:43 p.m.
Well, her chances just went down the Toilet...Bowl.
