Home / Latest News /
Arkansas native returns to state, joins Little Rock's KARK as weekend meteorologist
This article was published today at 3:58 p.m.
An Arkansas native is returning home to become a weekend meteorologist for Little Rock’s NBC affiliate, KARK-TV.
Hayden Nix will join the station in February after working for ABC affiliate KTXS-TV in Abilene, Texas, as the morning meteorologist, according to a news release.
Nix, a native of Kingsland in Cleveland County, started his career in west Texas after graduating from Rison High School and Mississippi State University.
“It’s a joy and comfort to be able to say that I’m coming home,” Nix said. “Being closer to family means a lot to both my wife and myself.”
KARK News Director Austin Kellerman said Nix brings a keen understanding of “Arkansas’ constantly changing weather conditions.”
“No one knows that better than someone who grew up here,” Kellerman said. “Hayden brings a wealth of knowledge about the area and true love for Arkansas.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas native returns to state, joins Little Rock's KARK as weekend meteorologist
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.