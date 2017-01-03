Arkansas native returns to state, joins Little Rock's KARK as weekend meteorologist

An Arkansas native is returning home to become a weekend meteorologist for Little Rock’s NBC affiliate, KARK-TV.

Hayden Nix will join the station in February after working for ABC affiliate KTXS-TV in Abilene, Texas, as the morning meteorologist, according to a news release.

Nix, a native of Kingsland in Cleveland County, started his career in west Texas after graduating from Rison High School and Mississippi State University.

“It’s a joy and comfort to be able to say that I’m coming home,” Nix said. “Being closer to family means a lot to both my wife and myself.”

KARK News Director Austin Kellerman said Nix brings a keen understanding of “Arkansas’ constantly changing weather conditions.”

“No one knows that better than someone who grew up here,” Kellerman said. “Hayden brings a wealth of knowledge about the area and true love for Arkansas.”