Tuesday, January 03, 2017, 3:51 p.m.

Arkansas-Tennessee staff predictions

This article was published today at 3:32 p.m.

arkansas-moses-kingsley-looks-to-shoot-during-a-game-against-florida-on-thursday-dec-29-2016-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANTHONY REYES

Arkansas' Moses Kingsley looks to shoot during a game against Florida on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Fayetteville.

These are our staff's predictions for tonight's Arkansas-Tennessee basketball matchup.

Jimmy Carter

Florida was a bad matchup for Arkansas. The Gators were not only more talented, they had size and athleticism on the wing and bigs to battle Moses Kingsley inside. Tennessee doesn't pose the same kind of problems, but Rick Barnes' Vols are much better than anticipated and the game is on the road. There's a good chance the game goes down to the wire.

Tennessee by 4.

Dudley Dawson

I would certainly pick Arkansas on a neutral floor or at home in this game, but obviously have some concerns with it being on the road and looking back at the Razorbacks' loss at Minnesota. Still, I think this is a bounce back game for Arkansas and think Moses Kingsley should come up big against the smallish Vols.

Arkansas by 6.

Matt Jones

Dusty Hannahs and Moses Kingsley each had big outings to help Arkansas win in Knoxville last year, and the Hogs match-up well with the Vols again this season. With a trip to Kentucky on the horizon, the Razorbacks need a win tonight to avoid a poor SEC start.

Arkansas by 2.

