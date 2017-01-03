Home /
Arkansas-Tennessee staff predictions
This article was published today at 3:32 p.m.
PHOTO BY ANTHONY REYES
These are our staff's predictions for tonight's Arkansas-Tennessee basketball matchup.
Jimmy Carter
Florida was a bad matchup for Arkansas. The Gators were not only more talented, they had size and athleticism on the wing and bigs to battle Moses Kingsley inside. Tennessee doesn't pose the same kind of problems, but Rick Barnes' Vols are much better than anticipated and the game is on the road. There's a good chance the game goes down to the wire.
Tennessee by 4.
Dudley Dawson
I would certainly pick Arkansas on a neutral floor or at home in this game, but obviously have some concerns with it being on the road and looking back at the Razorbacks' loss at Minnesota. Still, I think this is a bounce back game for Arkansas and think Moses Kingsley should come up big against the smallish Vols.
Arkansas by 6.
Matt Jones
Dusty Hannahs and Moses Kingsley each had big outings to help Arkansas win in Knoxville last year, and the Hogs match-up well with the Vols again this season. With a trip to Kentucky on the horizon, the Razorbacks need a win tonight to avoid a poor SEC start.
Arkansas by 2.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas-Tennessee staff predictions
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.