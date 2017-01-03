Arkansas woman arrested in fatal shooting of man found on sidewalk

An Arkansas woman has been arrested in Pine Bluff's first killing of the year after a man was found shot on the sidewalk Monday afternoon, police said.

At around 2:45 p.m., police arrived at a residence in the 3100 block of Almetta Drive where they found 43-year-old Eric Cherry lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Pine Bluff Police Department spokesman Lt. David E. De Foor.

Cherry was taken to a hospital where was pronounced dead, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

He was not a resident of the home where he was shot, the paper reported.

After the shooting, the owner of the residence told police he knew the shooter and described her as a white woman in her 30s with multiple tattoos named Melissa. She was thought to be driving a small red SUV.

Pine Bluff police later arrested 36-year-old Melissa Blair of Gould on a charge of capital murder, and she was booked into Jefferson County jail shortly before midnight, officials said.

An online jail roster lists Blair's first name as Mary, and there was no immediate indication why it was different.