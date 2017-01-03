One woman killed, one injured south of Little Rock, sheriff's office says

One woman was killed and a second was listed in serious condition after a shooting Tuesday morning south of Little Rock, authorities said.

The victims were found in the area of 10318 Ironton Road in Pulaski County after a neighboring resident heard gunshots, said sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk.

The man who lives at that home, George Rickey Jenkins, is considered a suspect, Burk said. He is described as a white man who stands 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police added.

No information on the motive was known and the names of the victims have not been released.

