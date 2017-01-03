Teen reported missing from Arkansas children's home

Police are looking for an autistic 14-year-old in Arkansas the day after he was reported missing from a group home.

Lindon “Trey” Grey left the Annie B. Wells Campus of Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Home in Monticello around 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to a release from the Monticello Police Department.

Grey is described as weighting 150 pounds, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and has brown hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt, police said.

Grey, who has autism, functions at the level of a 10-year-old, officials said.

Monticello Police Chief Eddie Deaton said Grey was last seen running out of the back of the children’s home.

According to the release, Grey went west when he left the home. Deaton said authorities have been using dogs to try to track Grey.

Deaton said Grey had been staying at the home for several years. The release stated that Grey’s parents live in Hamburg and Drew County, but Grey “is not known to have contact with either of them.”