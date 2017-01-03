Bentonville police investigating attempted armed robbery at McDonald's

— Bentonville police are investigating the attempted armed robbery of a McDonald's restaurant.

Police received a call at 10:11 p.m. Monday about a robbery in progress at McDonald's, 3805 U.S. 71, according to Gene Page, a spokesman for the Bentonville Police Department.

Employees reported a male wearing a ski mask and armed with a semi-automatic handgun approached them on foot at the drive-through window, Page said. The man pointed the handgun through the window and demanded money, Page said.

Employees quickly secured all the doors and called 911, Page said.

The man was unable to gain access to the building and left in an unknown direction without getting any money, Page said.

None of the employees were injured in the incident, Page said.

Page praised the employees for their quick reaction.

"They didn't try to fight him," Page said. "They scattered and made sure all the doors were locked and called us."

Anyone with information about the case can call Bentonville police at 479-272-3170.

Police provided the following surveillance video, showing the suspect approaching the drive-through window on foot.

NW News on 01/04/2017