Burglar takes cash drawer from Little Rock Chinese restaurant, police say

The owner of a Little Rock Chinese restaurant showed up to work Monday to find the eatery’s glass doors shattered and the cash drawer stolen, he told police.

The Little Rock Police Department was called to Chi’s Too at 5110 W. Markham St. at 9:55 a.m. Monday in reference to a commercial burglary, according to a report.

Chi’s owner Tai Tran, 60, of Little Rock told responding officers that he had closed the restaurant around 10 p.m. Saturday.

When he returned around 9:40 a.m. Monday, the front outside and inner glass doors were completely shattered, the report notes. Tran said the only items that appeared to be stolen were a cash register and $60 in change.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.