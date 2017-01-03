Smog alerts extended 3 days in China

BEIJING -- Beijing and other cities across northern and central China were shrouded in thick smog Monday, prompting authorities to delay dozens of flights and close highways.

The Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Bureau extended an "orange alert" for heavy air pollution for three more days. Beijing's smog had initially been forecast to lift by Monday.

The "orange alert" is the third level, preceding a "red alert," in China's four-tiered warning system. On Sunday, 25 cities in China issued "red alerts" for smog, which triggers orders to close factories, schools and construction sites.

Air pollution readings in northern Chinese cities were many times above the World Health Organization-designated safe level of 25 micrograms per cubic meter of PM 2.5, the tiny, toxic particles that damage lung tissue. The readings exceeded 400 by Monday afternoon in several cities in the northern province of Hebei.

Freeways in Shijiazhuang, Hebei's capital, and more than a half-dozen other cities there were temporarily closed, according to notices posted on the official microblog of the province's traffic police.

60 die, others flee in Brazil prison riot

RIO DE JANEIRO -- At least 60 inmates died during a prison riot in the northern state of Amazonas, including several who were beheaded or dismembered.

Authorities said the riot appeared to have grown out of a fight between two of the country's biggest crime gangs over control of prisons and drug routes in northern Brazil.

Amazonas state Public Security Secretary Sergio Fontes said that in addition to the deaths, some inmates escaped from the Anisio Jobim Penitentiary Complex in Manaus, but he did not say how many. He added that 40 had been recaptured.

Twelve prison guards were held hostage by the inmates, though none was wounded during the riot, which began Sunday afternoon and ended Monday morning.

It was the largest death toll during a Brazilian prison riot since the killing of 111 inmates by police officers in the Carandiru penitentiary in Sao Paulo in 1992. Police said they acted in self-defense then.

Finns try guaranteed income on 2,000

HELSINKI -- Finland has become the first country in Europe to pay its unemployed citizens a basic monthly income, amounting to $587, in a social experiment that is hoped to cut government red tape, reduce poverty and boost employment.

Olli Kangas from the Finnish government agency responsible for the country's social benefits said Monday that the two-year trial, in which 2,000 randomly picked citizens will receive unemployment benefits, began with the new year.

Those chosen will receive the $587 every month, with no reporting requirements on how they spend it. The amount will be deducted from any benefits they already receive.

The average private-sector income in Finland is about 3,500 euros, or $3,658 dollars, per month, according to official data.

The trial aims to discourage people's fears "of losing out something," he said, adding that the selected persons would continue to receive the $587 even after receiving a job.

"It's highly interesting to see how it makes people behave," Kangas said. "Will this lead them to boldly experiment with different kinds of jobs? Or, as some critics claim, make them lazier with the knowledge of getting a basic income without doing anything?"

2 shot dead, 3 heads on car in Acapulco

ACAPULCO, Mexico -- At least five people were killed over the New Year's weekend in the resort city of Acapulco, including three men found decapitated in a central neighborhood, officials said Sunday.

The three severed heads were found Saturday on a residential street on the roof of a car, with the bodies inside. The killings were confirmed by a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Later the same day, gunmen opened fire at police who were assisting at the scene of a traffic accident in a tourist quarter near the beach, killing one officer. City government spokesman Jose Luis Mendez said it was not clear why the officers were attacked.

Early Sunday, a taxi driver was gunned down in his cab on a road that leads out of the city.

A Section on 01/03/2017