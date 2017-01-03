Eagles forbid lively debate in press box

The mantra about no cheering being allowed in the press box has been around since the beginning of sports journalism.

Any media member who has ever covered a college or professional game knows about it.

Sunday, according to reports on the Philadelphia Inquirer web site, the Philadelphia Eagles media relations department added another rule for working media to abide by at Lincoln Financial Field.

No debates.

Jeff McLane, a Philadelphia Eagles beat writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer, was ejected from the press box during Sunday's game between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys after he and a member of the Eagles media relations department got into an argument over how loudly reporters were discussing a penalty.

McLane told the Inquirer that during the game, Zach Groen, an Eagles public relations coordinator who sits in the press box, told journalists sitting in McLane's row that they were speaking too loudly while debating a penalty that occurred in the third quarter.

McLane said he and the other reporters snapped back at Groen.

Anne Gordon, an Eagles media officials, said McLane told Groen to "shut up," though McLane said he did not use those words.

McLane said he and Groen went outside the press box to continue their discussion.

McLane said it turned into "a slight argument, but nothing out of the ordinary."

The discussion, McLane said, included his mentioning a football writers' union that advocates for access by journalists. After a few minutes, McLane said, both men calmly returned to the press box.

But the fun was just getting started.

Anne Gordon, the team's vice president of marketing, media and communications, and an Eagles security employee approached McLane about 15 minutes later.

Gordon, a former Inquirer managing editor, informed McLane he was being ejected for violating the press box's "well-understood code of conduct" while arguing with the Eagles employee.

The incident was criticized by the Inquirer and other members of the media who were covering the Eagles' regular-season finale, a 27-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Stan Wischnowski, the Inquirer senior vice president and executive editor said he was disappointed.

"We find the actions taken by the Eagles media relations staff to be extremely disappointing and unprofessional. Jeff has spent eight years covering the Eagles exhaustively in a fair, accurate and thorough manner.

"To prevent him from doing his job for something this petty is outrageous. It could have been easily resolved in several ways without ejecting him from the press box."

Philadelphia Daily News columnist Marcus Hayes posted a picture on twitter of McLane being ejected and said that McLane was attempting to minimize the disruptions in the press box, not exacerbate them.

Les Bowen, an Eagles beat writer for the Philadelphia Daily News, tweeted, "This is a ridiculous situation, a minor disagreement that the Eagles are making into a huge incident.

"Many of us took exception, Jeff, most vocally. He then went to the staffer and calmly discussed why the admonishment was inappropriate.

"A while, later, security guard comes and tells Jeff he is being ejected for 'violating the fan code of conduct.'

"This is the most vengeful, petty Eagles regime I've dealt with since I started covering the team in 2002. #Ejectthat."

