2 Seattle firetrucks crash; 8 hospitalized

SEATTLE — A collision between two Seattle firetrucks early Sunday sent eight firefighters to the hospital.

Fire Department officials said the firefighters suffered no serious injuries in the crash and were treated and released. Department spokesman Alice Kim said a fire engine and ladder truck responding to an automatic fire alarm collided just before 8 a.m.

The ladder truck went through an empty parking lot and smashed the storefront of a massage business.

Seattle Police Department Detective Mark Jamieson said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kim said the Fire Department will conduct an internal investigation.

SpaceX pegs cause of rocket explosion

Four months after a Falcon 9 rocket exploded on a Florida launch pad, SpaceX said Monday that the cause was a failed composite-overwrapped pressure vessel used to store liquid helium.

In the final update to its investigation, the company said one of three such tanks in the rocket’s larger, second-stage liquid oxygen tank failed, probably after a buildup of liquid oxygen between the vessel’s aluminum inner liner and its carbon overwrap ignited.

The company said its accident investigation team — comprising officials from SpaceX, NASA, the National Transportation Safety Board, the Air Force, the Federal Aviation Administration and industry experts — found “buckles,” or valleys, in the vessels’ inner liners.

Super-chilled liquid oxygen can gather in buckles, and when pressurized, the oxygen can get trapped. Then, “breaking fibers or friction can ignite the oxygen in the overwrap,” causing an explosion, SpaceX said.

SpaceX said it will change the configuration of the composite overwrapped pressure vessels and will change helium loading operations.

The company plans its next launch Sunday, pending FAA approval.

1 killed, 1 hurt in Hawaii fireworks blast

HONOLULU — A fireworks explosion at a large New Year’s Day gathering on the Hawaiian island of Oahu left one woman dead and a man critically injured, authorities said.

The two were lighting illegal fireworks at the gathering when the explosion happened, police said.

Emergency personnel arrived just after midnight Sunday at the Campbell Industrial Park in Kapolei to find the two victims injured. The 38-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from her injuries. The 36-year-old man remained in critical condition Monday.

Police opened an investigation regarding unattended death and prohibited explosive devices, but no one has been arrested or cited. Honolulu Police Department spokesman Sarah Yoro said Monday that no further information was being released.

Storms batter South; 4 die in Alabama

A storm system that moved across the South on Monday killed four people in Alabama and left a trail of damage over several states, officials said.

The line of severe thunderstorms spawned several possible tornadoes, and the threat continued into early today for southern Alabama, southwest Georgia and the Florida Panhandle. Though Arkansas had also been included in warnings, there was only a stray report of hail in Jackson County in the northeast part of the state.

Four people were killed Monday evening when a tree fell on their mobile home in Rehobeth, Ala., said Kris Ware, a spokesman for the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for Houston County on Monday evening. Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley said in a statement on social media that the Houston County sheriff had told him about the deaths and he offered “prayers for those impacted.”

State emergency officials reported no injuries or deaths in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Storms in central Mississippi near Mendenhall and Mount Olive were preliminarily identified as tornadoes by the National Weather Service, based in part on radar signatures. Both storms damaged farm buildings and homes. Other possible tornadoes will be surveyed later.

In Louisiana, there was also damage in the southwestern parishes of Beauregard and Allen, including the town of Reeves. Some wind damage was also reported in Houston and throughout east Texas.

Tens of thousands lost power in Louisiana and Mississippi at the height of the storm, according to utility companies.

