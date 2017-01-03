Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, January 03, 2017, 12:14 p.m.

Family: Teaching siblings to talk through their problems

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:22 a.m.

Siblings are going to fight. In fact, a recent University of Toronto study says that, on average, siblings ages 2 to 4 get into arguments once every 9 minutes. Plus, siblings make 700 percent more negative and controlling comments to one another than they do to their friends, observational studies found.

There’s no avoiding arguments between siblings, but parents can teach their children the necessary skills to resolve their differences.

Read in Wednesday’s Family section how parents can prepare their children to be better conflict resolvers.

