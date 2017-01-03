Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, January 03, 2017, 5:06 p.m.

Fayetteville police investigating robbery of Arvest Bank

By Scarlet Sims

This article was published today at 3:50 p.m.

police-investigate-the-robbery-of-arvest-bank-at-1113-garland-ave-in-fayetteville-on-jan-3-2017

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Police investigate the robbery of Arvest Bank at 1113 Garland Ave. in Fayetteville on Jan. 3, 2017.

FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville police are investigating a robbery at Arvest Bank at 1113 N. Garland Ave., police spokesman Sgt. Craig Stout said.

Two men wearing bandanas and armed with handguns entered the bank at 3:10 p.m., police said. The men left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, Stout said. No one was injured.

