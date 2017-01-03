Home /
Fayetteville police investigating robbery of Arvest Bank
By Scarlet Sims
This article was published today at 3:50 p.m.
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville police are investigating a robbery at Arvest Bank at 1113 N. Garland Ave., police spokesman Sgt. Craig Stout said.
Two men wearing bandanas and armed with handguns entered the bank at 3:10 p.m., police said. The men left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, Stout said. No one was injured.
