Hogs rally, hold off Volunteers late for road win

Arkansas used a massive run to take control of the game and leaned on clutch free throw shooting to hold off a late Tennessee charge for an 82-78 road win in Knoxville on Tuesday.

The Razorbacks (12-2, 1-1) bounced back from a home loss to Florida in their SEC opener by earning their third straight conference road win, dating back to last season.

Arkansas led 71-64 with a little more than three minutes left, but Tennessee didn’t go quietly, scoring six straight to cut it to one with a little less than two minutes left. But the Razorbacks won the game at the line, sinking 11 of 12 free throws in the final 1:31 to keep the Volunteers at bay.

Daryl Macon made all eight of his free throws in the final 91 seconds and finished with 15 points. The Razorbacks, the leading foul-shooting team in the SEC entering the game, closed strong at the line after making just 12 of their first 20 attempts.

Anton Beard scored a team-high 16 points to lead four Razorbacks in double figures. Macon had his 15, Jaylen Barford scored 14 and Dusty Hannahs added 13 in the victory.

Barford was key in sparking the game-turning run, which began with the Razorbacks down 13 late in the first half after a 14-0 Tennessee run. He scored seven points as Arkansas closed the half on an 11-0 run to cut the deficit to two.

The run carried over into the second half, eventually becoming a 24-4 spurt that transformed the deficit into a 50-43 lead.

Tennessee never led again, but the Volunteers made it a game late thanks in large part to forward Grant Williams, who had 15 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks, including a big one late on Moses Kingsley. Kingsley struggled again, finishing with 7 points on 3 of 10 shooting. He is 8 of 25 from the floor in two SEC games, but did contribute 10 rebounds and 3 blocks Tuesday.

Robert Hubbs scored a game-high 21 for the Volunteers (8-6, 1-1), which played a tough nonconference schedule and were coming off an impressive win at Texas A&M to open conference play. Detrick Mostella scored 16 and hit a trio of 3-pointers.

Arkansas will play at Kentucky on Saturday.