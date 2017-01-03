House GOP votes for feebler ethics reviewer

WASHINGTON -- House Republicans on Monday voted to curtail the power of the Office of Congressional Ethics, the independent body created in 2008 to investigate allegations of misconduct by lawmakers after several bribery and corruption scandals sent members to prison.

The ethics change, which prompted an outcry from Democrats and government watchdog groups, is part of a rules package that the full House will vote on today. The package also includes a means for Republican leaders to punish lawmakers if there is a repeat of the Democratic sit-in last summer over gun control.

Under the ethics change pushed by Rep. Robert Goodlatte, R-Va., the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics would fall under the control of the House Ethics Committee, which is run by lawmakers. It would be known as the Office of Congressional Complaint Review, and the rule change would require that "any matter that may involve a violation of criminal law must be referred to the Committee on Ethics for potential referral to law enforcement agencies after an affirmative vote by the members," according to Goodlatte's office.

Lawmakers would have the final say under the change. House Republicans voted 119-74 for the Goodlatte measure despite arguments from Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., against the change. The leaders failed to sway rank-and-file Republicans, some of whom have felt unfairly targeted by the Office of Congressional Ethics.

The office has long had detractors, including lawmakers and staff members on both sides of the aisle who claimed they have been unfairly treated. And there have been public turf wars with the Ethics Committee itself.

"There's been numerous examples, and we heard some of them [at the Monday meeting], of members who have falsely been accused by this group who had to spend a fortune to have their good name restored," said Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., who said he supported the measure. "I think there has been an abuse."

Some House Republicans, including Rep. Dennis Ross of Florida, said there had been some concerns raised during the closed meeting Monday night of the appearance of placing new limitations on a government watchdog days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. But, he said, the majority of the Republicans felt it was time to fix problems with the Office of Congressional Ethics.

"The amendment builds upon and strengthens the existing Office of Congressional Ethics by maintaining its primary area of focus of accepting and reviewing complaints from the public and referring them, if appropriate, to the Committee on Ethics," Goodlatte said in a statement.

The idea behind the Office of Congressional Ethics was that an independent office could provide preliminary, independent reviews of ethics accusations against members of Congress and make recommendations about whether further investigation by the Ethics Committee was necessary.

Democrats, led by Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, condemned the move to put such a committee in the hands of lawmakers.

"Republicans claim they want to 'drain the swamp,' but the night before the new Congress gets sworn in, the House GOP has eliminated the only independent ethics oversight of their actions," the California lawmaker said in a statement. "Evidently, ethics are the first casualty of the new Republican Congress."

The change also had conservative critics. On Twitter, Tom Fitton, president of the conservative group Judicial Watch, echoed Pelosi's critique.

"Poor way to begin draining the swamp. Swamp wins with help of @SpeakerRyan, @RepGoodlatte," Fitton tweeted.

Chris Carson, president of the League of Women Voters, said Ryan should be ashamed of himself and his leadership team.

"We all know the so-called House Ethics Committee is worthless for anything other than a whitewash -- sweeping corruption under the rug. That's why the independent Office of Congressional Ethics has been so important. The [Office of Congressional Ethics] works to stop corruption and that's why Speaker Ryan is cutting its authority. Speaker Ryan is giving a green light to congressional corruption."

The change

The Office of Congressional Ethics, which is overseen by a six-member outside board, does not have subpoena power. But it has its own staff of investigators who spend weeks doing confidential interviews and collecting documents on the basis of complaints it receives from the public or media reports before issuing findings that detail any possible violation of federal rules or laws. The board then votes on whether to refer the matter to the full House Ethics Committee, which then conducts its own review.

But the House Ethics Committee, even if it dismisses a potential ethics violation as unfounded, is mandated under House rules to release the Office of Congressional Ethics staff report detailing the alleged wrongdoing, creating a deterrent to such questionable behavior by lawmakers.

Under the new arrangement, the new Office of Congressional Complaint Review could not take anonymous complaints, and all of its investigations would be overseen by the House Ethics Committee itself, which is made up of lawmakers who answer to their own party.

The new Office of Congressional Complaint Review also would have special rules to "better safeguard the exercise of due process rights of both subject and the witness," which would appease some lawmakers who had complained that the Office of Congressional Ethics staff investigations were at times too aggressive, an allegation that ethics watchdog groups dismissed as evidence that lawmakers were just trying to protect themselves.

"[The Office of Congressional Ethics] is one of the outstanding ethics accomplishments of the House of Representatives, and it has played a critical role in seeing that the congressional ethics process is no longer viewed as merely a means to sweep problems under the rug," said a statement issued by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, an ethics watchdog group that has filed many complaints with the Office of Congressional Ethics.

"If the 115th Congress begins with rules amendments undermining [the office], it is setting itself up to be dogged by scandals and ethics issues for years and is returning the House to dark days when ethics violations were rampant and far too often tolerated."

The office was created in March 2008 after the cases of former Rep. Randy "Duke" Cunningham, R-Calif., who served more than seven years in prison on bribery and other charges; former Rep. Bob Ney, R-Ohio, who was charged in the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal and pleaded guilty to corruption charges; and former Rep. William Jefferson, D-La., who was convicted on corruption charges.

Information for this article was contributed by Donna Cassata and Erica Werner of The Associated Press; by Billy House and Erik Wasson and Anna Edgerton of Bloomberg News; and by Eric Lipton of The New York Times.

