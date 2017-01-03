In closing days, Obama working to fortify legacy

WASHINGTON -- His last vacation as president behind him, Barack Obama is entering the closing stretch of his tenure, an eleventh-hour push to tie up loose ends and put finishing touches on his legacy before handing the reins to President-elect Donald Trump.

Obama returned to Washington from Hawaii on Monday with less than three weeks left in office. His final days will largely be consumed by a bid to protect his health care law, a farewell speech and the ongoing hand-over of power to Trump.

In an email to supporters Monday, Obama said his valedictory speech, set for Jan. 10, follows a tradition set in 1796 when the first president, George Washington, spoke to the American people for the last time in office. Obama's speech will take place at McCormick Place, a convention center that overlooks Lake Michigan in Obama's hometown of Chicago.

"I'm thinking about [my remarks] as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you've changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here," Obama said.

The president suggested that he would highlight some of the economic and social progress the nation has made under his watch, saying, "Since 2009, we've faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger."

"That's because we have never let go of a belief that has guided us ever since our founding -- our conviction that, together, we can change this country for the better," he wrote, adding that he hoped Americans would watch online if they couldn't attend his speech in person.

"Because, for me, it's always been about you," Obama concluded.

Obama's chief speechwriter, Cody Keenan, traveled with the president to Hawaii and spent much of the trip working on the farewell speech. The Chicago trip will be a "family reunion" for Obama's former campaign staff members.

Obama is also planning last-minute commutations and pardons, White House officials said, in line with his second-term effort for convicts given unduly harsh sentences for drug crimes. Though prominent offenders such as Edward Snowden and Rod Blagojevich are also asking for leniency, Obama's final acts of clemency are expected to remain focused on drug offenders whose plight Obama tried but failed to address through criminal justice overhauls.

After Obama took office eight years ago, he and his aides were effusive in their praise for how his predecessor, George W. Bush, helped Obama's team take over the federal bureaucracy. Obama has vowed to pass on the favor to Trump. But the transition hasn't been entirely smooth.

The two teams have clashed over the Trump team's requests for information that Obama aides fear could be used to remove government employees who worked on Obama priorities such as climate change and the rights of minority groups overseas. Trump's team, meanwhile, has been frustrated by Obama's attempts to box Trump in with parting moves to block ocean drilling, declare new monuments and further empty the Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba.

While on his annual vacation in Oahu, Obama asserted himself forcefully on two foreign policy issues that put him in direct conflict with Trump. On Thursday, Obama announced a series of sanctions against Russia, which the U.S. accuses of trying to disrupt the November election. And a week before the sanctions announcement, his administration allowed the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution that condemned Israeli settlement construction.

The final days in office are Obama's last chance to define his presidency before his loses the bully pulpit and cedes his legacy to historians. For Obama, helping Americans understand how his two terms have reshaped American life is even more critical amid concerns that Trump may undo much of what he accomplished, including the health law.

As Trump and Republicans vow to gut the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, Democrats are working to devise a strategy to protect the law by exploiting GOP divisions about how to replace it. To that end, Obama will travel Wednesday to the Capitol to meet with House and Senate Democrats.

His administration is also working feverishly to finish up regulations that Obama hopes can be completed in his final days, perhaps increasing the likelihood his policies carry over. But the closer it gets to Trump's inauguration, the harder those tasks become.

Though Obama remains president until Jan. 20, the White House can't process the departure of all its staff members on a single day. So this week, Obama aides will start "offloading," turning in their BlackBerry phones and shutting down their computers for the last time, leaving a smaller staff on hand for the final days.

Obama must also prepare to become a private citizen for the first time in two decades. An office of the former president must be set up, and Obama's family will be making arrangements to move into a rental home in Washington, where they plan to stay until youngest daughter Sasha finishes high school.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Lederman of The Associated Press; by Juliet Eilperin of The Washington Post; and by Michael S. Schmidt of The New York Times.

A Section on 01/03/2017