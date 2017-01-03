Kubiak steps down at Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Eighteen years after Gary Kubiak tried to talk John Elway out of retiring, the roles were reversed.

The result was the same.

"He put up his hand and said, 'Remember when you did that to me?" Elway recounted. "I said, 'Yeah, OK.'"

With that, Kubiak, 55, left the NFL pressure cooker over season-long health concerns, stepping down from his dream job Monday with two years left on his contract, a grateful family and a Super Bowl 50 ring.

In 1999, Elway's knees were shot after leading Denver to back-to-back Lombardi Trophies, so when Mike Shanahan dispatched his offensive coordinator to try to change his quarterback's mind, Elway told Kubiak not to waste his breath but to have a seat and chase some beers with him instead.

Their paths crossed again two years ago when Elway, now the Broncos GM, lured Kubiak back to Denver a little more than a year after Kubiak had suffered a mini-stroke and collapsed at halftime of a game while coaching the Houston Texans.

Kubiak had another health scare in October when he suffered a complex migraine and had to take a week off work. He lightened his load for a while but he's just not wired that way. Anyway, Kubiak said that was just one episode in a season-long grind that convinced him it's time to move on.

"I'm doing great, I'm OK," he said at a news conference during which he choked up several times. "But coaching is a very demanding business, a tough business and I've struggled big-time this year. I'm going to find something else to do."

And Elway will find another coach, his third in his six seasons as GM.

Kubiak summoned Elway to his hotel room in Kansas City on Christmas Eve, 24 hours before the Broncos (9-7) would get bounced from the playoff chase just 11 months after winning it all.

"He said, 'I want to talk to you as a friend, not my boss.' And that's how we talked," Elway said, adding that he wasn't surprised when Kubiak told him he was going to step down after the season whether or not they made the playoffs.

"I can't tell you how many times I thought about putting my boss hat back on and put my selling process back in there so we could try to make it work," Elway said.

Broncos players were disheartened to say goodbye to Kubiak but expressed confidence in Elway finding the right replacement.

"He's the king of the comeback, on and off the field," linebacker Von Miller said.

Elway said there are several young candidates he's eager to interview, suggesting he'd be more inclined to go with a young up-and-comer such as Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan -- Mike's son -- and not another veteran like Kubiak or John Fox, Elway's first hire in 2011.

"Obviously, there's a lot of young guys out there that have a lot of potential and are very bright, young guys," Elway said. "So, hopefully we can get one of those."

Elway said nobody on the current staff is a candidate to replace Kubiak but he's hopeful the new coach will keep some assistants such as defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, whose contract is up.

The new head coach will inherit a dominant defense , upgraded offensive and defensive lines that Elway promised to fix again this offseason and a quarterback competition between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch.

Developing the young QBs will be a major part of the job description.

"For me, and having played the game, I know how important the relationship is to have with the quarterback," Elway said.

Elway said his top priority is keeping his defense top-notch while trying to get his offense to the same level.

"We've got to get better offensively," he said. "We've got to compete better offensively and say you know what, we carry half of this load and we can't rely on that defense."

A melancholy Elway said he'll miss his longtime sidekick both personally and professionally.

"But I'm happy for Gary. I know how hard it was for him to make that decision," Elway said. "Gary will always be missed, but I am excited about the opportunity with some people out there that have the chance to come in here and be right in lockstep with what we want to do."

As for his own energy levels, Elway said he's still driven to lead Denver's front office. Team president Joe Ellis said he's been in talks to extend Elway's contract, which has a year remaining.

"Challenges excite me," Elway said. "That's what it's about. You adjust. Things are going to happen good and bad. It's all about adjusting and this game is about adjusting. The goal and the plan have not changed and that is to compete for world championships. We were there a year ago and there's no reason why we can't get back there soon again."

Bills

Pegula outlines firing

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula said Monday he has full confidence in General Manager Doug Whaley's ability to turn around his franchise, and outlined the reasons Rex Ryan was fired as coach.

Pegula said he's disappointed in having to change coaches after only two years, but said he had no other choice to fire Ryan after the Bills defense showed few signs of progress during the season.

"None of us are happy with the season," Pegula said during a 17-minute phone interview with The Associated Press on Monday.

Pegula spoke a day after the Bills (7-9) closed the season with a 30-10 loss at the New York Jets and extended the NFL's longest active playoff drought to 17 years. And he spoke shortly after Whaley held an end-of-season news conference in which the general manager said he had no idea Ryan's job was in jeopardy and had no input into the coaching change.

Pegula backed up Whaley's comments in his first interview since Ryan was fired Dec. 27 and replaced by Anthony Lynn, who took over as interim coach.

Pegula said he made what he called "an executive decision" to fire Ryan during his weekly conference call with the coach and Whaley.

As the call came to a close, Pegula said Ryan asked to speak to the owner privately. Pegula said Ryan then directly asked him about his future beyond this season.

Pegula said he had no choice but to set things straight with Ryan.

"I was asked a point-blank question and based on the discussions we've been having all year. I felt it was better to tell Rex that we were going in a different direction," Pegula said.

49ers

CEO eyes 'clean slate'

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Two years after asking to be held accountable if his San Francisco 49ers fall short of winning the Super Bowl, team CEO Jed York was back on stage having fired two more coaches, a general manager, and seen his team post a 7-25 record.

York apologized Monday for a 2-14 record this season that he called embarrassing, and repeatedly said the organization needed a "clean slate" in order to re-establish a "championship culture."

But one thing that won't change after the firing of Coach Chip Kelly and General Manager Trent Baalke on Sunday: York will be the person leading the search for new leadership team after getting rid of Jim Harbaugh in 2014 and then firing Jim Tomsula and Kelly after one-year runs as coaches.

"I own this football team," York said. "You don't dismiss owners. I'm sorry that that's the facts and that's the case, but that's the facts."

York said he wanted to look forward rather than backward at the decision to get rid of Harbaugh, even though no other coach has had success for the team in the past 15 years. Harbaugh led the Niners to NFC title games in his first three years in 2011-2013, including a Super Bowl loss to Baltimore following the 2012 season. He was let go after an 8-8 season in 2014 as part of a power struggle.

It was at the news conference announcing Harbaugh's dismissal that York said the 49ers hang only Super Bowl banners, not NFC championship banners, and he should be accountable if they fall short.

But York then used the success under Harbaugh as evidence of his ability to make the right decisions to get the Niners back on the winning track.

"I've done it before. We've put together a team that has had three NFC championship runs," he said. "That was in the past. I can't live on the past. I need to make sure that anything I do is backed up by the results on the field."

The Niners replaced Harbaugh with longtime assistant Tomsula, who was not up to the task as head coach and went 5-11 before being fired after his only season.

York then stuck with Baalke despite the rough season, and the team hired Kelly as coach after he had been fired late in his third season with Philadelphia. Things only got worse with a depleted roster hurt by years of bad drafting and the lack of impact free agents.

San Francisco (2-14) matched the worst record in franchise history, lost 13 consecutive games between victories in Week 1 and the second-to-last game against the lowly Los Angeles Rams, and set records for most points, yards and yards rushing allowed in team history.

Saints

No rumors from Payton

NEW ORLEANS -- After a third consecutive losing season, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton limited discussion about his future to the offseason work he expects to begin this week with his current team.

Payton didn't outright deny he might wind up coaching elsewhere. He did not say he had no interest in coaching another team. But he did assert that some recent published reports about him contained factual errors. He emphasized that the reason he often allows speculation to fester is because he does not want to dignify with responses those reports he views as incorrect and based on unaccountable, unnamed sources.

"We're not going to address rumors," Payton said on an end-of-season conference call with members of the media Monday, a day after a season-ending 38-32 loss at Atlanta. "If we answered those every time, it would be silly."

Payton took issue in particular with reports that he met with General Manager Mickey Loomis after Sunday's season finale to discuss the coach's future with the club, calling it "completely false."

"If I'm going to answer questions to a report like that that's inaccurate, then we only just feed or turn the rumor mill -- so I won't," Payton said. "And that's just the way it is."

Payton did wind up acknowledging that he met with Loomis, but stressed that the pair have met after every game he's coached since his hiring in 2006 -- but mainly to discuss the game that was just played.

"We come in. We have a Gatorade. We talk," Payton said. "Then we get a cheeseburger and we get on the plane."

The Saints, who won their only Super Bowl and have qualified for five postseasons with Payton as coach, have gone 7-9 in three consecutive years since their last playoff season in 2013. At the same time, the offense Payton designed around quarterback Drew Brees has remained among the NFL's elite; New Orleans finished this season ranked first in total net yards.

Colts

No changes yet

INDIANAPOLIS -- Chuck Pagano insists he's still right the coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

All he can do is wait to see if team owner Jim Irsay agrees.

Less than 24 hours after barely avoiding his first losing season as Indy's coach, Pagano met with his team and reporters before taking his case directly to Irsay.

"I think just like everybody else wants answers -- the fans, my kids, my wife, the owner," Pagano said Monday. "Yeah, we're going to have a discussion on where we're at, what do we need to do, where we're going and how we're going to get there? We understand where we want to go and so, yeah, we'll have that conversation."

What Irsay must decide is whether Pagano and General Manager Ryan Grigson can get his team back on track.

During the first three seasons of the post-Peyton Manning era, the future looked bright. Indy won 11 games each season, made the playoffs all three times, captured two division titles and advanced one step deeper in the playoffs each year. The run ended with a loss in the AFC Championship Game in January 2015.

Andrew Luck missed nine games with injuries in 2015. Without their franchise quarterback, Indianapolis went 8-8 and was eliminated from playoff contention on the final day of the season.

Luck stayed relatively healthy in 2016, missing just one game, but the results were similar. The Colts were eliminated from playoff contention with one game left, then won the season finale to finish 8-8.

Sports on 01/03/2017