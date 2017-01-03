Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, January 03, 2017, 12:15 p.m.

Man arrested in shooting death of 71-year-old Arkansas woman, officials say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:58 a.m.

GUY — A 47-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting death of a woman in Guy.

Faulkner County Chief Deputy Matt Rice told reporters deputies arrived at a home in Guy on Monday and found 71-year-old Janette Bivens shot to death in the yard and the suspect standing in the yard and holding a gun.

Rice said Bivens' 73-year-old husband, Don Bivens, was found inside the home with a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to a hospital.

Rice said two children found at the home were placed in the custody of other family members, and the suspect was arrested after questioning.

Court records do not show that Bivens has been formally charged.

