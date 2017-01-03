Much colder air likely to bring snow to parts of Arkansas this week, forecasters say

An Arctic system set to chill the South later this week will likely bring light wintry precipitation to portions of Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service.

Marty Trexler, a meteorologist with the agency’s North Little Rock office, said a chance of snowfall is possible across the northern half of the state Thursday night into Friday morning.

A second, stronger system will push through Friday, bringing more widespread precipitation chances to central and southern Arkansas through the evening hours, according to the latest outlook.

Forecasters say a "high degree of uncertainty" remains regarding how much snow could fall and what parts of the state could be affected.

Still, Trexler said, the latest models align with lighter accumulation.

“This isn’t one of those big events that we’re worried about,” he said, adding that moisture and timing will be key to determining just how much snow Arkansans could see toward the end of the week.

Statewide, "much colder air" is expected to enter the state Tuesday night and into early Wednesday, forecasters say. That front will bring below-average temperatures that will continue through the weekend.

While temperatures will be right for wintry weather, moisture will be limited and the system will be fast-moving, meaning significant accumulation is unlikely, the weather service said.

Accumulation is forecast to be restricted to either a dusting or amounts less than an inch, with isolated, elevated areas seeing higher amounts, Trexler said.

With constantly changing factors in play, the forecast for wintry precipitation is subject to change as Thursday draws closer, according to the weather service.

"We'll keep watching it and see how it develops," Trexler said, noting that model runs continue to show fluctuations in snowfall totals.