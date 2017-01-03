Nightclub strike Syria payback, ISIS tells Turks

ISTANBUL -- The Islamic State militant group on Monday claimed responsibility for an attack in Turkey, saying a "soldier of the caliphate" carried out the mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people as they welcomed the new year.

The group said Christian revelers were targeted in response to Turkish military operations against the Islamic State in northern Syria, but most of the dead were foreign tourists from Muslim countries.

The statement did not name the assailant, and it was not clear whether the Islamic State had organized the attack or had merely inspired the gunman. But the claim came after a recent Islamic State propaganda video urged attacks on Turkey, which is home to an air base used in the U.S.-led effort against the group in Syria and Iraq.

Turkish authorities never confirmed the authenticity of the Dec. 22 video that appeared to show Turkish soldiers who were burned alive, but access to social media was temporarily restricted in what appeared to be an effort to curb circulation of the footage.

The nightclub assailant, armed with a long-barreled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian early Sunday outside the Reina club before entering and firing at some of the estimated 600 people inside. The establishment is frequented by famous locals, including singers, actors and athletes.

Authorities on Monday released two photographs of the person suspected of being the gunman, captured by security cameras, that showed a dark-haired, clean-shaven man in a dark winter coat. The government's spokesman, Numan Kurtulmus, said at a Monday news conference after a weekly Cabinet meeting that investigators believed they found the assailant's fingerprints and that they were close to identifying him.

Kurtulmus did not mention the Islamic State specifically, but he said Turkey would press the fight against terrorism.

Referring to the attack, Kurtulmus said, "The fact that it was done during the first minutes of 2017 gives an important message. The message is 'We will go on to menace Turkey in 2017.' And we say to them, 'We will break into your caves wherever you are.'"

The Islamic State boasts of having cells in Turkey, regularly issues propaganda in Turkish and is believed to have hundreds of Turks in its ranks. But until now, the main act of aggression it had claimed in Turkey was the March 2016 killing of a Syrian journalist and an attack on riot police in the province of Diyarbakir, which Kurdish militants also claimed.

Other attacks in Turkey have been linked to the Islamic State, but without specific claims of responsibility.

To some analysts, the claim signaled a shift in Islamic State strategy in Turkey, a predominantly Muslim nation and NATO member.

"It's a new phase," security analyst Michael Horowitz said. "What we saw before was an undeclared war, and now we're entering an open war."

The Islamic State's claim said only that the attacker struck to "let infidel Turkey know that the blood of Muslims that is being shed by its airstrikes and artillery shelling will turn into fire on its territories."

Early Turkish media reports suggested the nightclub gunman was probably from either Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan and may have been part of the same cell that staged a June attack on Istanbul Ataturk Airport that killed 45 people.

By attacking as the nation was celebrating the new year, the group indicated that it intends to continue being a "scourge" against Turkey in 2017, Kurtulmus said.

U.S. intelligence officials had expressed concern about a possible attack in Turkey, warning in a statement on Dec. 22 that extremist groups were "continuing aggressive efforts to conduct attacks throughout Turkey" in areas where U.S. citizens and expatriates lived or visited.

One of the wounded revelers, identified late Sunday, was William Jacob Raak of Delaware, who said on NBC News that he survived by playing dead.

"When he shot me I didn't move -- I just let him shoot me," he said on NBC. "I was shot when I was already on the ground. He was shooting people that he had already shot."

Raak, 35, is a small-business owner from Greenville. The State Department said Monday that Raak was the only U.S. citizen injured in the attack in Turkey's largest city.

Raak told NBC that he was with a group of nine people, seven of whom were shot. Raak said he was struck in the hip and the bullet traveled to his knee.

"I was probably the luckiest person in the whole thing," he said. "I do find myself very fortunate."

Changing tactics

Initially, Islamic State activity in Turkey appeared designed to stoke tensions with the country's ethnic Kurds and reflected events in Syria. The first major attack came July 2015, when a suicide bomber hit a rally of activists in the border town of Suruc, at a time when Kurdish fighters in Syria were under siege just across the border in Kobane.

The worst Islamic State-linked attack to rock Turkey came just months after, in October 2015, when twin suicide bombings killed 102 people at a peace rally in the capital, Ankara.

In 2016, the Islamic State was blamed by analysts and Turkish authorities for a wider range of attacks, including the airport assault and two other deadly bombings against tourists in Istanbul. The group was also suspected of directing an attack by a suicide bomber -- possibly as young as 12 -- that killed more than 50 people at an outdoor wedding in the city of Gaziantep.

Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria in August in a bid to clear a strategic border area of Islamic State militants and contain the gains of Kurdish fighters. In October, Turkish-backed Syrian forces took the symbolically important town of Dabiq, which is central to Islamic State propaganda. Turkish jets regularly bomb the Islamic State in the town of al-Bab, and Ankara wants to play a role in dislodging the group from its bastion in Raqqa.

"Islamic State is sending a strong message to the Turkish government that it will pay in blood for the offensive in northern Syria," Anthony Skinner, an analyst with the Verisk Maplecroft security firm, wrote in an email.

Many analysts also see the latest attack on Turkey as a sign of growing desperation within the group.

The Islamic State has been threatened in al-Bab, Raqqa and Mosul, Iraq, and "needs to reassert itself," said Horowitz, director at the intelligence analysis firm Prime Source.

The aggression on Turkey, he added, is in line with the group's practice of equating mass-casualty terrorism attacks with heavy bombings and airstrikes on Islamic State-held territories.

In its claim, the Islamic State said the nightclub attack was aimed at Christians celebrating a pagan holiday, suggesting a symbolic choice of target that can be justified to radical Sunni Muslim supporters as punishment of sinners. But in reality, many of the victims hailed from majority Muslim nations in the Middle East.

The state-run Anadolu news agency said that 38 of the 39 people who died in the attack on Sunday had been identified, The Associated Press reported. At least two dozen of the people killed were said to be foreigners.

The dead from from more than a dozen countries, including Turkey and several other Middle Eastern nations, as well as Russia, India, Canadia, Germany and France.

Also Monday, Anadolu said more than 100 Islamic State targets in Syria had been hit by Turkey and Russia in separate operations. Last week, Turkey and Russia brokered a cease-fire for Syria that excludes the Islamic State and other groups considered to be terrorist organizations.

Information for this article was contributed by Lori Hinnant, Dusan Stojanovic, Suzan Fraser, Bassem Mroue, Dominique Soguel, Kathy Matheson and staff members of The Associated Press; by Erin Cunninghan and Heba Habib of The Washington Post; and by Tim Arango of The New York Times.

A Section on 01/03/2017