Tuesday, January 03, 2017, 6:12 a.m.

One found dead after fire in Bentonville home

By Staff Report

This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.

Bentonville police and fire investigators interview neighbors Monday at 1901 SW E St. in Bentonville. A man was found dead inside the home after a fire was reported at 7:53 a.m., according to police.

BENTONVILLE -- Police and fire officials are working on a joint investigation into a fatal structure fire early Monday morning, according to a news release.

A man was found dead inside a home at 1901 SW E St. after a fire was reported about 7:53 a.m., the release said. Police are not releasing the man's name until his family is notified, according to Gene Page, Bentonville police spokesman.

Four fire trucks and three police cruisers were still on scene around 9 a.m. Most of E Street was blocked off while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Page said no one was taken from the scene and added the investigation is ongoing.

NW News on 01/03/2017

Print Headline: One found dead after fire in Bentonville home

