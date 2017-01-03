Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, January 03, 2017, 11:28 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

PHOTO: Twins delivered minutes apart have different birth years

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:02 a.m.

in-a-jan-1-2017-photo-brandon-shay-and-his-wife-holly-of-glendale-ariz-hold-their-newborn-twins-at-at-banner-hospital-in-glendale-the-couple-welcomed-their-first-son-sawyer-right-into-the-world-at-1151-pm-saturday-their-second-son-everett-arrived-one-minute-after-midnight

PHOTO BY NICK OZA/THE ARIZONA REPUBLIC VIA AP

In a Jan. 1, 2017, photo, Brandon Shay, and his wife, Holly, of Glendale, Ariz., hold their newborn twins at at Banner Hospital in Glendale. The couple welcomed their first son, Sawyer, right, into the world at 11:51 p.m. Saturday. Their second son, Everett, arrived one minute after midnight.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Twins delivered 10 minutes apart at an Arizona hospital over the New Year's weekend have different birth years.

Phoenix TV station KNXV-TV reported that parents Holly and Brandon Shay welcomed their first son, Sawyer, into the world at 11:51 p.m. Saturday at Banner Hospital.

Their second son, Everett, arrived one minute after midnight.

The father joked that Sawyer will tease his brother about being the older sibling.

The same thing happened over the weekend in San Diego.

Twin girls born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns were delivered at 11:56 p.m. Saturday and at midnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PHOTO: Twins delivered minutes apart have different birth years

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online