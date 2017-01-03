Shot man tells police he threw beer at gunman outside Little Rock convenience store

An Arkansas man told police he lobbed a can of beer at the man who shot him in the shoulder outside a Little Rock convenience store Monday night.

Officers arrived around 9:30 p.m at Kwick Pantry, 8001 Interstate 30, where they found 35-year-old Victor Martinez of North Little Rock bleeding from his left shoulder, according to a police report.

Martinez told police an unknown man ran up to him, asked for his wallet and then struck him in the head with a gun. Martinez said he made a grab for the firearm, and the stranger shot him in the left shoulder blade, according to the report.

Martinez then began to chase the gunman and threw a full can of beer at him, he told police.

Martinez was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, and his vehicle, a white 2003 GMC Yukon, was taken by police to be examined for evidence, officials said.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows the shooter leaving in a four-door sedan, police noted. A police spokesman at the scene told reporters there may have been two men involved.

No suspects were identified on the report.