Police investigating after 6 puppies stolen from pet store
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:02 p.m.
MANASSAS, Va. — Police outside Washington are investigating the theft of six puppies from a pet store.
Investigators say someone broke into DC Pups in Manassas, Va., and took the dogs from their cages Sunday afternoon.
Co-owners Roger Kummer and Shania Sample say they got to the store at 6 p.m. Sunday to check on the puppies. However, they discovered that the puppies — which include a Pomeranian, a Maltese, and others about 9 to 12 weeks old — were gone from their cages, along with six travel carriers.
They also say the back window of the shop was broken and a security camera was pulled from the wall.
The dogs sell for anywhere between $800 and $1,100.
Authorities did not immediately release any information about possible suspects.
