Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, January 03, 2017, 3:54 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police investigating after 6 puppies stolen from pet store

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:02 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


MANASSAS, Va. — Police outside Washington are investigating the theft of six puppies from a pet store.

Investigators say someone broke into DC Pups in Manassas, Va., and took the dogs from their cages Sunday afternoon.

Co-owners Roger Kummer and Shania Sample say they got to the store at 6 p.m. Sunday to check on the puppies. However, they discovered that the puppies — which include a Pomeranian, a Maltese, and others about 9 to 12 weeks old — were gone from their cages, along with six travel carriers.

They also say the back window of the shop was broken and a security camera was pulled from the wall.

The dogs sell for anywhere between $800 and $1,100.

Authorities did not immediately release any information about possible suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police investigating after 6 puppies stolen from pet store

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online