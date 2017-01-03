Little Rock man tells police 7 people attacked him downtown, stole his wallet

A man says he was attacked by a group of seven people who stole his wallet in downtown Little Rock early Sunday morning.

Police arrived at the intersection of 3rd and Scott streets around 2 a.m. after getting a call about a fight involving multiple people, officer Kyle Clements wrote in a police report.

The officers were flagged down by 21-year-old Caleb Branscum of Little Rock, who said three men and four women jumped him and his roommate, and they stole his wallet.

The pack of people then left the location "laughing and joking" with one another, Branscum told police. He was unable to give a description of most of the people involved, police said.

Police searched the area but did not find any of the attackers.