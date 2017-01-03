Police put questions to Netanyahu

JERUSALEM -- Israeli police investigators questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for three hours at his official residence Monday evening on suspicion of receiving illicit gifts and favors from business executives.

Netanyahu was questioned "under caution," police said in a statement, indicating that there were grounds to suspect that Netanyahu might have committed a criminal offense. "No further details can be given at this stage," the statement added.

The Justice Ministry said late Monday that Netanyahu had been questioned by investigators from Lahav 433, a police fraud investigation and prosecution unit, with the authorization of the attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit.

In a detailed statement, the ministry described how the police had gathered testimony from dozens of witnesses, some abroad, and seized documents during a monthslong graft inquiry. While some aspects of the inquiry did not yield evidence of crimes, the statement said, other parts warranted a deeper investigation.

Netanyahu, who has been subject to police inquiries in the past that ended without charges, has vehemently denied any impropriety.

"This will all come to nothing, because there is nothing," he has said repeatedly of the latest accusations.

News outlets in Israel say the investigators are focused on two separate cases, one more serious than the other, but they have offered little detail on the more serious one. Channel 2 News reported that the more serious one involves family members.

The less weighty one, according to reports in the newspaper Haaretz and other outlets, concerns favors for Netanyahu, and possibly for members of his family, given by Israeli and foreign business executives. Israeli police took testimony from Ronald Lauder, a conservative U.S. businessman and philanthropist who is a close friend of Netanyahu's, when he visited Israel in late September to attend the funeral of Shimon Peres, the former prime minister and president.

And Channel 10 TV has reported that Netanyahu's oldest son, Yair, accepted free trips and other gifts from Australian billionaire James Packer.

Netanyahu's office, suggesting that he is the victim of a witch hunt, issued a statement over the weekend berating the news organizations for what it described as premature and politically motivated reports.

Netanyahu, the leader of the conservative Likud Party, is serving his third consecutive term in office, and his fourth overall. He has exuded confidence lately, lashing out at journalists who have been critical of him, talking up Israel's diplomatic and economic achievements, and calling in the U.S. ambassador to Israel, Daniel Shapiro, for a dressing down late last month after the Obama administration decided not to use its veto to shield Israel from a United Nations Security Council resolution that condemned Israeli settlement construction in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Netanyahu, generally a popular prime minister, has developed a rocky relationship with the mainstream news media in Israel. After years of tension with the Obama administration, he also appears buoyed by the prospect of a partnership with President-elect Donald Trump, who seems more sympathetic to Israeli government policies on issues such as settlements.

For Netanyahu's opponents, the prospect of an indictment has provided a glimmer of hope even though elections are not scheduled until late 2019.

"This creates an unusual dynamic in Israeli politics," said Nahum Barnea, a political columnist for the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth and a critic of Netanyahu. On the one hand, Barnea said, there were already signs that Netanyahu loyalists would try to promote legislation banning investigations of sitting prime ministers. On the other, he said, the question of who might succeed Netanyahu, who has no natural heir in his party, was bound to be raised.

Opposition leaders were fairly subdued after Netanyahu's questioning came to light. Isaac Herzog, the leader of the Zionist Union and of the opposition in the parliament, said it was "a tough day for Israel when a prime minister is under investigation."

He added, "We are not expressing satisfaction at another's misfortune." Herzog has also been the subject of police investigations over campaign funding.

Yair Lapid, the leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, which has challenged Likud in recent polls, said, "The presumption of innocence applies to every Israeli, including the prime minister." He called for a swift investigation for the sake of the country, saying, "A person who is being investigated is a person under pressure."

Since the 1990s, Netanyahu's political career has been dogged by inquiries into his conduct and that of people around him, though no charges have been filed against him. The inquiries have ranged from scandals involving travel expenses and garden furniture -- the Netanyahus were suspected of having switched a new set bought for the prime minister's official residence with an identical, old set in their private home in Caesarea -- to a more recent one involving a billion-dollar deal with Germany for the acquisition of submarines.

That agreement came under scrutiny after it became known that Netanyahu's personal lawyer also represents the Israeli agent of the German shipyard that builds the submarines, and other naval equipment purchased by Israel, giving rise to suspicion of a conflict of interest.

In that episode, too, Netanyahu and the lawyer, David Shimron, denied any wrongdoing.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 01/03/2017