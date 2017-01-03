Sheriff's office identifies brothers found dead in Arkansas home

The Sebastian County sheriff’s office on Tuesday identified two brothers found dead in a Washburn home earlier this week.

Authorities found Washburn residents Roger Allen Woods, 48, and Bradley Scott Woods, 32, in a house in the 9500 block of Arkansas 10 on Monday morning after a family member found the men and called police.

Stanley Ambrose Mazurek, 34, of Fort Smith has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, residential burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Mazurek was arrested later Monday by an Arkansas State Police trooper after being found in a vehicle reported stolen by one of the Woods' neighbors.

The Washburn community is about 15 miles southeast of Fort Smith.

The investigation is ongoing. The state Crime Lab will perform autopsies on the brothers.

The men's homicides were two of four reported in three Arkansas counties Monday.