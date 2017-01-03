STATE DIVISION I ROUNDUPS

SOUTHLAND MEN LAMAR 78, CENTRAL

ARKANSAS 75

Central Arkansas’ Thatch Unruh missed a game-tying three-point attempt at the buzzer, allowing Lamar to escape with a victory at the Farris Center in Conway Monday night.

Unruh, who missed the past three games with a hand/wrist injury, got a good look from the top of the key but the ball rimmed out as the Cardinals (9-5, 1-0 Southland Conference) held on. The Bears (2-13, 1-1), fought back from an 11-point deficit early in the second half.

“We had a chance, we got a good look,” Central Arkansas Coach Russ Pennell said. “And that’s some growth. We executed a set play out of a timeout and got a look. We don’t have anyone to blame but ourself.”

Guard Jordan Howard led the Bears with 21 points and junior Mathieu Kamba added 18 points and 7 rebounds before fouling out.

The Cardinals outrebounded the Bears 42-32, including 18 boards on the offensive end. Central Arkansas junior Ethan Lee had a team-high 8 rebounds (5 offensive) and added 10 points.

Josh Nzeakor led the Cardinals with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Colton Weisbrod added 13 and 12.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 76,

NORTHWESTERN (LA.) STATE 43

Kierra Jordan led Central Arkansas (9-3, 1-1 Southland Conference) with 19 points and six rebounds in a victory over Northwestern (La.) State at the Farris Center in Conway.

Maggie Proffitt had 13 points and four rebounds. Racquel Logan had 11 points and five rebounds, and Taylor Strickland had 10 points and three rebounds.

As a team, Central Arkansas shot 52 percent (26 of 50) from the floor and made 22 of 26 free throws. They held Northwestern State to 31.9 percent shooting from the floor (15 of 47), including 1 of 9 on three pointers. Central Arkansas outrebounded Northwestern State 33-28 and forced 17 turnovers..

The Sugar Bears led 23-13 after the first quarter, 40-22 at halftime and 51-30 after three quarters.

Beatrice Attura led Northwestern State (6-7, 0-2) with 16 points. Cheyenne Brown had 11 points.

SWAC MEN

UAPB 105, MISSISSIPPI

VALLEY STATE 91

UAPB outscored Mississippi Valley State 28-14 over the final 4:58 to win its SWAC opener Monday night at H.O. Clemmons Arena Monday night.

Tied at 77-77, Jaquan Lynch made a free throw to put the Lions up for good at 78-77. Trent Steen followed with a tip-in after a tip-in to make it 80-77. Steen added two free throws to make it 82-77 before Mississippi Valley State’s Rashaan Surles made a jumper to close it to 82-79, Joe Randle Toliver made a three pointer to make it 85-79. Kennedy McKinney had a layup to make it 87-79. Darrell Riley’s free throw closed it to 87-80, McKinney had a layup to make it 89-80. Lynch followed with a jumper to make it 91-80 and McKinney had a dunk with 1:54 left to make it 93-80. Steen led the Golden Lions (2-13, 1-0 SWAC) with 24 points, making 10 of 12 shots from the floor. Toliver had 18 points while Charles Jackson had 14. Lynch had 13 and McKinney had 10. UAPB shot 63.8 percent from the floor (37 of 58) and made 11 of 18 free throws. They also made 20 of 29 free throws.

Isaac Williams led Mississippi Valley State (0-14, 0-1) with 23 points. The Delta Devils shot 30 of 53 from the floor

(56.6 percent) and 12 of 18 three pointers and 19 of 29 free throws.

SWAC WOMEN

MISS.VALLEY STATE 73,

UAPB 63

Mississippi Valley State outscored UAPB 22-12 over the fourth quarter to beat the Lady Lions at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

Trailing 57-54 with 6:53 left, Mississippi Valley State’s Kenya Hailey made two free throws to close the deficit to 57-56 with 6:34 left. Christinia Reed made a layup with 6:14 left to put Mississippi Valley State up for good 58-57. Hailey had another layup with 5:37 left to make it 60-57. Two free throws by Rickeisha Sheard with 4:48 left made it 62-57. UAPB’s Destiney Brewton stopped the run with a jumper at 4:42 to make it 62-59 before Mississippi Valley State went on a 7-0 run to push the lead to 69-59 with 2:15 to play.

Mississippi Valley State scored 12 of its 22 points in the fourth quarter in the lane. The Delta Devils scored six points off six turnovers in the final quarter. Mississippi Valley State shot 7 of 12 from the floor and made 7 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter, while UAPB shot 6 of 19.

For the game, Reed led Mississippi Valley State (4-8, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) with 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 12 rebounds. Lauren Elliott had 18 points. Hailey had 12 points.

Niya Head led UAPB (3-9, 0-1) with 15 points on 5-of-15 shooting. Ohanta Faith had 14 points-.

Mississippi Valley State outrebounded UAPB 45-35.