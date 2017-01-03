Louisiana horses can’t ship to Oaklawn as precaution

Oaklawn Park announced Monday that it is not allowing any horses who have been in Louisiana during the past 30 days to enter the backstretch of the Hot Springs track.

David Longinotti, Oaklawn’s Director of Racing, said the decision was reached after consulting with Arkansas Racing Commission Chairman Alex Lieblong and veterinarians who work for Oaklawn and the Racing Commission.

Three horses at Fair Grounds in New Orleans have developed EHV-1, a herpes virus that can spread rapidly and endanger the lives of horses.

Oaklawn’s announcement comes one day after Fair Grounds expanded an equine herpes quarantine to all barns along the race course’s backstretch and stopped permitting horses to ship in or out.

Racing remains on schedule Fair Grounds, but the quarantine affects which horses race and when they can train.

The virus, called EHV-1, is latent in many horses, but symptoms can emerge periodically, at which point it becomes contagious. Symptoms include fever, nasal secretions, poor balance, anorexia and aborted pregnancies.

“We are being overly cautious because our main concern is for the safety and well-being of the more than 1,200 horses already stabled on our grounds,” Longinotti said.

Longinotti said that Lieblong, the commission chairman, strongly supports the action even though it will strand some of Lieblong’s horses, which were scheduled to ship from Louisiana to Oaklawn.

Oaklawn’s live meet opens Friday, Jan. 13 and runs through Saturday, April 15.

BASKETBALL

GAC announced players of the week

Chasidee Owens of Ouachita Baptist and Bennie Lufile of Arkansas Tech were named women’s and men’s players of the week Monday by the Great American Conference.

Owens scored 21 points in 28 minutes in the Lady Tigers’ 82-53 victory over Central Baptist Tuesday. She made 8 of 11 field-goal attempts and grabbed a season-high nine rebounds.

Lufile set a school- and conference record for rebounds in a game when he grabbed 22 in the Wonder Boys’ 91-88 victory over Missouri S&T.He also scored 18 points in the victory.

UAFS women rout Oklahoma Panhandle

Zhanesha Dickerson scored 18 points off the bench, had 5 assists and 10 rebounds in Arkansas-Fort Smith’s women’s team’s 78-35 victory Monday night over Oklahoma Panhandle at the Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith.