Threat prompts Arkansas school district to evacuate employees

Employees of the Benton School District were ordered to clear school buildings Tuesday because of a threat sent via email to district officials, according to authorities.

The Benton Police Department says officials reportedly received an electronic threat Tuesday morning as employees were preparing for students to return to class Wednesday.

Responding officers were notified of the threat around 10:30 a.m., according to a news release.

Shortly after the threat was sent, district officials ordered a lockdown and later cleared all employees from all facilities, police said.

An investigation is ongoing between the Benton School District and Benton Police Department.

Details regarding the electronic threat were not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding the reported threat is asked to call police at (501) 778-1171, send an anonymous tip to 274637 with the keyword “BNPD,” or submit a tip online.