HOCKEY

Blues win Winter Classic

The St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks took to the outdoors Monday, with Vladimir Tarasenko scoring twice in a 1:53 span of the third period and Jake Allen stopping 22 shots to lead St. Louis to a 4-1 victory over Chicago in the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium. It was 46 degrees when play began before a sellout crowd of 46,556, the sixth largest for a Winter Classic. This was the 21st regular-season outdoor NHL game. The Blues went ahead 2-1 when Tarasenko made a backhand pass that hit Niklas Hjalmarsson’s skate and slipped by goalie Corey Crawford at 12:05 of the third period. Tarasenko then scored on a wrist shot over Crawford’s shoulder at 13:58, giving him 18 goals this season. Robbi Fabbri assisted on both goals. The Blues added an empty-net goal by Alexander Steen at 18:46.

Predators hope Subban returns

A day after placing defenseman P.K. Subban on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, Nashville Predators general manager David Poile is hopeful the former Norris Trophy winner’s stay on IR is brief. “I think his timeframe is going to be a good one,” Poile said Monday. “I’ve got my fingers crossed on that.” Subban has not played in a game since Dec. 15 and has missed Nashville’s last seven contests due to the injury. When placing the blueliner on injured reserve Sunday, the team said Subban will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. The Predators are 3-2-2 in his absence. Poile met with reporters Monday after a public practice to discuss the injury and the uncertainty about when the Predators can expect Subban back in the lineup. “When you do that, just like when we said it is day-to-day, it is just a little bit of a guesstimate in terms of where he is at,” Poile said. “We thought that he would be back sooner, but sometimes this is what happens with injuries.” Poile noted that Subban has been working out every day and has skated some. Subban is scheduled to talk with reporters Tuesday morning. Subban leads all Nashville defensemen with seven goals this season. His average ice time of 25:03 per game ranks second on the team, behind only fellow defenseman Roman Josi. “Whenever you miss a player of his abilities, it takes away from your lineup and everybody’s very curious as to what’s going on,” Poile said. Entering Monday’s action, the Predators are fifth in the Central Division and 10th in the Western Conference. Poile has been active in the trade market in recent years. Asked if Subban’s progress might prompt the general manager to acquire a defenseman, Poile said he is expecting Subban back in the next couple weeks.

TENNIS

Djokovic advances in Qatar

Defending champion Novak Djokovic had a slow start to his first match of 2017 before prevailing 7-6

(1), 6-3 over Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round of the Qatar Open in Doha, Qatar on Monday. Second-seeded Djokovic trailed 4-0 in the opener before recovering to 5-5 and finally finding his form in the tiebreaker, where his 63rd-ranked German opponent won only one point. The second-ranked Serb broke serve in the first and last games of the second set to close out the match. Djokovic next plays either Horacio Zeballos or Florian Mayer in the second round. Top-seeded Andy Murray plays 69th-ranked Jeremy Chardy of France in his opener on Tuesday. Murray, who took the top ranking from Djokovic at the end of last year, was in action on Monday with Mariusz Fyrstenberg in the doubles. The pair lost to David Marrero and Nenad Zimonjic 6-2, 6-4.

Medvedev, Darcis move on

Daniil Medvedev made a successful debut at the Chennai Open in Chnnai, India on Monday, beating another first-timer Thiago Monteiro of Brazil 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the second round. The 99th-ranked Medvedev’s booming serves and powerful groundstrokes left the result in little doubt. Riding on his serve, the 20-year-old Russian hit eight aces — on top of several unreturnable ones— with the Brazilian left-hander only briefly rallying in the second set. Medvedev next plays either eighth-seeded Yen-Hsun Lu or Radu Albot. Fast-moving Dudi Sela of Israel kept Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia on the run with pinpoint ground strokes to post a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win at the SDAT Nungambakkam stadium. Sela faces the winner of the match between sixth-seeded Borna Coric and qualifier Hyeon Chung. Belgian Steve Darcis quelled the challenge of Croatian qualifier Nikola Mektic 6-2, 6-3 to face third-seeded Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the second round. Top-seeded Marin Cilic had a first-round bye.

Muguruza beats Stosur

French Open champion Garbine Muguruza finished off a first-round match for the first time at the Brisbane International, and extended Sam Stosur’s unhappy run in the process with a 7-5, 6-7 (2), 7-5 win on Monday. The fourth-seeded Muguruza saved three set points in the first and rallied from a break down in the third to finish off in 2 hours, 45 minutes on a humid afternoon. In two previous trips to the season-opening tournament, Muguruza struggled with injuries and hadn’t completed a match. Muguruza beat Stosur in the French Open semifinals last year and went on to beat then No. 1-ranked Serena Williams in the final to claim her first major title. The loss extended a slump for Stosur, the 32-year-old Australian who hasn’t won a competitive singles match since the first round of the U.S. Open in September and hasn’t advanced past the second round at her home tournament in Queensland state. No. 5 Svetlana Kuznetsova, No. 6 Elina Svitolina and No. 8 Roberta Vinci were among the women’s seeds advancing Monday. Svitolina, the only player to beat both Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber in 2016, opened with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Olympic champion Monica Puig. Kuznetsova beat American Louisa Chirico 6-2 6-4 and Vinci was pushed all the way in a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5) win over qualifier Kateryna Bondarenko. American qualifier Asia Mohammed advanced with a 7-6 (5), 6-1 win over Donna Vekic, and Zhang Shuai of China beat Laura Siegemund 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3. In the men’s draw, another of Australia’s local hopes went out in the first round with No. 8-seeded David Ferrer beating error-prone Bernard Tomic 6-3, 7-5. Nicolas Mahut advanced to the second round with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over fellow Frenchman Stephane Robert and Kyle Edmond held off American qualifier Ernesto Escobedo 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6).