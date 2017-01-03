Pulaski County sheriff's office: Woman speeds, crashes with kids in car, kicks deputy in groin

A woman was arrested in Pulaski County after authorities say she crashed into a telephone pole while her two children were in the vehicle, then kicked an officer in the groin Monday night.

A deputy attempted to pull over 29-year-old Jennifer M. Alford of Keithville, La., who was driving at a high rate of speed on Arkansas 161 in Pulaski County shortly before midnight, according to a sheriff's office report.

Alford tried to flee and crashed into a telephone pole, the officer wrote. Her 5-year-old and 16-month-old were in the car and not secured properly, officials said.

When the deputy tried to arrest Alford, she kicked him in the groin, the report said. The deputy then used a stun gun and took her into custody.

Alford faces charges of fleeing in a vehicle, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree assault and resisting arrest.

She is being held without bail, and a court date is scheduled for Jan. 31.