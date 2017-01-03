Home / Latest News /
Woman critical day after 4 children killed in accidental poisoning
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:00 a.m.
AMARILLO, Texas — Hospital officials say a Texas woman is in critical condition a day after four children died and five other people were sickened by an apparent accidental poisoning under her home.
A spokesman for University Medical Center in Lubbock said 45-year-old Martha Balderas of Amarillo was in critical condition Tuesday, a day after she and the other victims were discovered by someone checking on the home.
BSA Health System in Amarillo said five patients are in stable condition at its hospital.
Authorities say poisonous gas appears to have been released when someone used water to wash away a pesticide sprayed under Balderas' home. Her relationship with the other victims and their names haven't been released.
