Wednesday, January 04, 2017, 2:41 p.m.

Woman injured in Little Rock shooting, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 2:23 p.m. Updated today at 2:39 p.m.

little-rock-police-investigate-a-shooting-near-the-intersection-of-26th-and-peyton-streets-on-wednesday-jan-4-2017

PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI

Little Rock police investigate a shooting near the intersection of 26th and Peyton streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

The Little Rock Police Department says one person has been injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet at 2:13 p.m., the agency said it was responding to 26th and Peyton streets.

At the scene, officials said a woman was shot and is in serious condition. Her age and name were not immediately available.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is on the scene.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.

Comments on: Woman injured in Little Rock shooting, police say

Arkansas Online