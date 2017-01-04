Home / Latest News /
Woman injured in Little Rock shooting, police say
This article was published today at 2:23 p.m. Updated today at 2:39 p.m.
PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI
The Little Rock Police Department says one person has been injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
In a tweet at 2:13 p.m., the agency said it was responding to 26th and Peyton streets.
At the scene, officials said a woman was shot and is in serious condition. Her age and name were not immediately available.
