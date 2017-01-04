2 Hogs earn NFL Combine invites

— Arkansas seniors Brooks Ellis and Keon Hatcher have received invitations to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine next month in Indianapolis.

Hatcher, a 6-2, 207-pounder, announced it on his Twitter account on Wednesday, writing “Thank You Lord” on a screen shot of his official invitation notice.

A source close to the football program said Ellis, 6-2, 245, has also gotten an invitation.

Several other Razorbacks are in line to participate in the event, and an official invitation list will be out later this month. The combine brings the top draft-eligible players from around the country to Lucas Oil Stadium to undergo evaluations and testing by personnel from all 32 NFL teams. This year’s combine will take place Feb. 28 through March 6.

Hatcher, a fifth-year senior from Owasso, Okla., caught 44 passes for a team-high 743 yards and 8 touchdowns this season.

Ellis, a fourth-year senior from Fayetteville, led the Razorbacks in tackles for the second straight year with 83, while also notching seven tackles for loss and an interception return for a 47-yard touchdown.

— Tom Murphy