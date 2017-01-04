5 lawmakers from state sworn in

WASHINGTON -- With family members looking on, five newly re-elected members of the Arkansas delegation were sworn into office on Tuesday, the first day of the 115th United States Congress.

The five Republicans each took an oath to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States" and promised to "well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God."

The four House members were sworn in by Speaker Paul Ryan, who later performed the same ritual for key House officials, including its clerk and its chaplain.

Vice President Joe Biden, as sitting Senate president, administered the oath to U.S. Sen. John Boozman, who easily won a second term in November.

In the House, lawmakers' children and grandchildren joined them on the floor, sitting patiently while the adults completed the hourlong roll call vote for House speaker.

During the day, some of the members held open houses, serving snacks and refreshments to those visiting their offices. Members of the delegation made the rounds, stopping by to greet their fellow Arkansans.

U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock said the first day of Congress is always a special day.

"It's a great honor to be called to public service, and that culminates when you have a chance to put your hand on the Bible and swear an oath to the Constitution," he said.

After taking the oath on the House floor, he lined up to pose for a picture with Ryan, standing with his wife, Martha, his son Payne and his daughter Liza.

"Payne is a junior at Catholic High School, and I had to ask [Principal] Steve Straessle for permission for Payne to be here because school began today," Martha Hill said as they waited to take a picture. "He has an excused absence."

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, who also lined up for photos, brought his family from Jonesboro for the swearing in.

"[There's] a lot of energy. A lot of excitement," he said. "For the freshmen coming in, it's like drinking from a fire hose. It's a lot to absorb in a short amount of time."

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, who wielded the gavel during much of Tuesday's afternoon session, said his office had been a busy place.

"We've had a constant stream of people for the last couple of hours," he said. "It's been fun to have time set aside for this."

Those who visited got free donuts and a chance to admire the mammoth wild boar's head that will soon be hanging on Womack's Capitol Hill wall.

In U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman's office, there was plenty to graze on: carrots and cheese cubes and cannolis.

While the lawmaker from Hot Springs greeted guests, his son, Eli, camped out behind his father's desk, relaxing in the congressman's chair.

The Yale junior said the highlight of the day was spending time with his father.

"That's been pretty special," he said. "I don't normally get to do that because I'm 1,300 miles away from him most of the year."

The second-term congressman and former University of Arkansas football player said swearing-in day is always memorable, comparing it to the rush that comes when a Razorback runs onto the field on game day.

"There's not a lot else like it," he said.

Among those stopping by to congratulate Westerman was Ryan Serote, a lobbyist for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

"We're big fans of Congressman Westerman. He does great work," Serote explained.

Boozman also traveled to the House side of the Capitol to greet fellow Arkansas lawmakers.

The Republican from Rogers, like so many others, brought family to the Hill for the ceremonies.

His 4-year-old granddaughter wasn't wowed by the pomp and circumstance, but was impressed by the modes of transportation.

"Her favorite thing in the whole world was riding the little tram between the Capitol and the Russell [Senate Office] Building. She liked the subway," he said.

A Section on 01/04/2017