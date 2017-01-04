Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, January 04, 2017, 10:45 a.m.

Arkansas man arrested in fatal shooting, authorities say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 9:55 a.m.

PHOTO BY WHITE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Joshua Curl, 33, of Bald Knob

An Arkansas man was arrested in the shooting death of another man in White County Tuesday evening, authorities said.

At roughly 5:30 p.m., the White County sheriff's office got a call that shots had been fired on Barber Road in Bald Knob, according to a news release. Deputies arrived and found 27-year-old Michael Gimondo of Searcy had been fatally shot in the chest, officials said.

Joshua Curl, 33, of Bald Knob was arrested at the scene, and he is being held at the White County jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond on a charge of second-degree murder, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing, and a court date is scheduled for March 7.

TravisBickle says... January 4, 2017 at 10:34 a.m.

You mad, bro?

