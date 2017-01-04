Arkansas governor announces intent to grant pardons to 8 convicts

LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced his intent to grant pardons to eight convicts.

Hutchinson's office said Wednesday that each of the eight have completed all jail time and parole and probation requirements and have paid all fines.

The eight are Kevin Brandon of Hot Springs; Michelle Cox of Fort Smith; Clinton Ethridge of Tuckerman; Nicole Turner Litty of Mountain Home; Robbie Mitchell of Searcy; Robert Owens of Quitman; Thaddeus Spraggins of Little Rock; and Dwight Hale of Weir, Kansas.

Litty was convicted on burglary and theft charges while each of the others was convicted on drug-related charges.

There is a 30-day period for public comment before final action is taken.