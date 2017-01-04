Arkansas woman partially ejected, killed in 2-vehicle wreck involving Mack truck, police say

A 50-year-old woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning involving a tractor-trailer in Carroll County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 6:05 a.m. on Arkansas 103 South near Rudd as Mandi R. Chaney of Green Forrest was traveling south in a Chevrolet pickup, authorities said in a preliminary report.

Police say the pickup crossed the highway’s centerline, causing it to collide with a 2014 Mack semi-truck traveling north.

Chaney was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Roland M. Severs, 59, of Berryville, who was driving the tractor-trailer, was injured, the report noted. Severs was taken to Mercy Hospital in Berryville.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

Chaney’s death was the second reported in a wreck on an Arkansas road in 2017, according to preliminary figures.