Basketball: Crawford sparks Prairie Grove with outside shooting

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove used seven 3-pointers and some clutch free throws to begin the new year with a victory.

Senior Camree Bartholomew scored 13 points and sophomore Larisha Crawford 12 to lead Prairie Grove to a 45-35 victory over Shiloh Christian during 3A/4A District 1 action Tuesday in the Tigers' gymnasium. Crawford hit two of her four 3-pointers to begin the second half, when Prairie Grove used a 9-0 run to take a 28-16 lead.

Shiloh Christian fought back and tied the game, 30-30, behind the play of sophomore Idalia Enos, who finished with 21 points. But Prairie Grove (4-7) regained control in the fourth quarter when Crawford and Bartholomew each hit 3-pointers and the Lady Tigers made 7 of 8 free throws.

"We came out the second half and hit three straight threes, then fell in love with it," Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud said. "Next thing, I look up and it's 30-30. But Camree and Larisha hit some big threes again and we did what we had to at the end to win the game."

Sophomore Emily Grant added 10 points while sophomore Lexi Madewell contributed to the win with a fine all-around effort while guarding Enos, the daughter of Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos. Madewell scored six points and led the Lady Tigers with eight rebounds and three steals.

"Lexi worked her butt off," Froud said. "After the third quarter, I told the girls we needed to help Lexi with (Enos) off those screens and we did a better job of that."

Enos overcame early foul trouble and kept Shiloh Christian (4-9) close with some aggressive moves to the basket. But the Lady Saints could not match Prairie Grove's balanced approach and was outscored 15-7 in the fourth quarter.

No other player had more than five points for the Lady Saints, who have 10 sophomores on the roster.

"We've only got two players who've really played together," Shiloh Christian coach JD Dudley said. "But as we continue to work together, we're going to get this figured out. We've got the players to do it."

Prairie Grove will play a makeup game against Elkins on Thursday before facing Lincoln on Friday. Both games are at home.

Boys: Prairie Grove 58, Shiloh Christian 48

Cameron Simmons scored 18 points and Will Pridemore 16 to lead Prairie Grove past the Saints.

Shiloh Christian got to within two points after trailing 37-32 at the end of the third quarter. But Simmons made 5 of 7 free throws in the fourth quarter and added a rebound basket to help keep the Tigers ahead.

Jack Hutchinson scored 10 points to lead Shiloh Christian.

Sports on 01/04/2017