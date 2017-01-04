Basketball: Fuamatu leads Gentry past Haas Hall

GENTRY -- Chastery Fuamatu scored a game-high 27 points and keyed a pair of 12-0 runs to lead Gentry past Haas Hall on Tuesday in 3A/4A District 1 girls basketball.

Fuamatu scored 14 points over a span of 4 minutes, 17 seconds, helping the Lady Pioneers turn a 9-9 game into a 26-14 lead in the second quarter. Gentry (8-6) was never threatened the rest of the way in playing what coach Toby Tevebaugh said was the team's best game of the season.

"I think we looked a little rusty," Tevebaugh said of his team to start the game. "I talked to them before the game and they talked about how they haven't gotten to come in (and shoot). And we played in that tournament over in Siloam Springs and played some really good teams.

"But (Haas Hall) hit a little lull there, and we were able to capitalize and we were very focused tonight."

Fuamatu, a junior, dominated inside against the smaller Lady Mastiffs (3-8). Most of her points came off drives in the lane or offensive rebounds.

Tevebaugh said Fuamatu is one of the most physically gifted players in the league, but that hasn't always translated into success on the court.

"Sometimes she's more athletic than she is a basketball player," Tevebaugh said. "We've seen flashes of what we saw tonight this year, and they are getting closer and closer together. We're hoping that she will get to where she's a double-figure scorer consistently night in, and night out for us."

Haas Hall, which was without a starter, did not have the depth to stay with Gentry the entire game, Lady Mastiffs coach Mikey Moss said. Several Haas Hall players never left the floor Tuesday night.

Lady Mastiff senior point guard Angela Saitta struggled from the field early, but heated up in the second half to score 17 of her team-high 21 points in the final two quarters.

Saitta's drive and bucket early in the third quarter cut Gentry's lead to 33-25, but the Lady Pioneers responded with another 12-0 run to take a 45-25 lead on Fuamatu's steal and layup.

"We're not making excuses, but missing a starter hurts," Moss said. "Outside of our starters, we're a really young team."

Haley Hays finished with 13 points for Gentry, including three 3-pointers. Jordan Cousar added 13 for Haas Hall.

Gentry will host longtime Benton County rival Gravette on Friday, while Haas Hall will host Pea Ridge at Fayetteville Christian School's gym.

Boys

Gentry 60, Haas Hall 51

The Pioneers seized control in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a nine-point home win.

Senior Austin Morris scored a game-high 21 points for the Pioneers (6-6). Cole Cripps added 15 and Evan Folker 10.

Haas Hall (1-8) got 17 points from Mark Moghadam and 16 from Rhett Owen.

