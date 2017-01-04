Basketball: Ostrander, Alma girls knock off Greenwood

ALMA -- Senior guard Abbye Ostrander got the offense going early for Alma, then stepped up when it was needed most late Tuesday night in Charles B. Dyer Arena.

Ostrander scored a game-high 23 points while hitting seven 3-pointers to lead the way in a 52-49 victory against Greenwood in 5A/6A District 1 play.

"Abbye has played well all year," Alma coach Cody Mann said. "Right now, we kind of go as she goes. She has only had a few bad games. She is playing with a lot of confidence. When she is making those shots, she is hard to guard."

Ostrander started the game by making three shots behind the arc in the first quarter to help the Airedalettes build at 17-10 lead after the first quarter. Greenwood (8-8) bounced back after a rough first quarter shooting the ball to take a 27-23 lead heading into halftime, thenpushed its lead out to 37-32 after Alma (7-6) missed its first six shots of the third quarter.

Ostrander then hit some big shots for Alma in the fourth quarter, hitting a 3-pointer to tie the game at 40 with 5 minutes, 14 seconds leftin the fourth quarter. She made another 3-pointer to give Alma a 45-43 lead with 2:00 left in the game.

"She stepped up and made some big shots," Mann said. "Clutch shot after clutch shot for us. She has been that way all year. She wants the ball in her hands down the stretch. I couldn't be more proud of her."

Greenwood had an opportunity to tie the game with about seven seconds left to play after making a free-throw to cut the lead to 50-48 then got an offensive rebound. But the Lady Bulldogs made just one of two attempts.

"We were playing the way we needed, but we just had some mistakes in the fourth quarter," Greenwood coach Clay Reeves said. "Other than to that point, things were going pretty well for us. But the last few minutes they made us make some bad decisions."

Senior guard Kailey Fagan was a big part of Alma's offense and finished with 20 points, including eight in the fourth quarter.

Greenwood made just 3 of 10 attempts in the first quarter but bounced back to make 6 of 13 in the second quarter to take the lead into the break. Greenwood then shot just four for 18 after halftime.

The Lady Bulldogs made five 3-pointers in the second quarter but just made one in the second half.

"They are a good 3-point shooting team," Reeves said. "They are going to make them and miss some. All the games we've played we have learned something. We'll continue to get better."

The Airedalettes turned the ball over just three times in the final quarter and forced six turnovers from the Lady Bulldogs to help close out the game.

"Defensively, we have been locked in," Mann said. "Somebody told me a long time ago the first team that gets to 50 in girls basketball has a good chance to win. That person was Clay Reeves. It's a magic number.

Alma got its offense going early making six of 12 attempts from the field in the first quarter, including four three-point baskets.

"We shot it really well the first quarter," Mann said. "But they came back and shot it really well in that second quarter. We kind of just kept playing and playing. We kept fighting and made some shots to pressure them. That was key there."

BOYS

Alma 62, Greenwood 48

Alma built a big lead after starting hot in the first quarter and didn’t look back.

The Airedales had a 23-6 lead after the first frame and pushed their advantage to 38-16 heading into halftime.

Greenwood cut the deficit to 53-45 with 1:52 left in the game, but Alma closed out the contests on a 9-3 run to claim the 6A/5A District 1 victory.

Alma (7-3, 1-0) was led by Nathan Corder and Kade Wood, who each scored a team-high 12 points. Brayden Johnson added 10 points.

Alec Armstrong finished with a game-high 13 points for Greenwood (3-11, 0-1). Devin Gilbert added 12 points for the Bulldogs.

