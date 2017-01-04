Former Arkansas DHS employee gets 9 years in feeding-program scheme

A former state Department of Human Services employees tied to a scheme to steal funds intended to feed low-income children has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Sentencing for Tonique Hatton, 39, of North Little Rock was held Wednesday before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. in Little Rock, according to a news release.

Hatton, who pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, was also ordered this week to serve two years of supervised release and must pay $7,632,871.77 in restitution.

U.S. Attorney Christopher Thyer said Hatton abused her role by approving feeding programs for two people after the co-defendants made bribe payments to Hatton in exchange for program approval.

One of the program sponsors involved, Kattie Jordan, was sentenced to more than four years in prison. The second, Jacqueline Mills, is awaiting trial.

On Wednesday, Michael Lee, 26, of Little Rock also pleaded guilty to a charge of wire fraud in a similar scheme, Thyer said.

